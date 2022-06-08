Almost everyone loves babies — human babies, grandchildren, and baby animals of almost all kinds.
This is the time of year when most animal babies show up, and they have started to show up around here.
The deer fawns have been all over Facebook lately. I have only seen a few following their mother around, but I have seen several photos of fawns curled up sleeping in someone’s yard or along a trail while their mother hangs out not too far away.
You all know by
now that those little, baby deer that you find are not lost or orphaned.
The mother might leave them sleeping all day, but the babies don’t need rescuing. The mother will always return.
A few years ago, while working on trail construction in Fairfield Glade, a couple of us startled a sleeping fawn a few feet away when we started a chain saw.
The fawn jumped up and ran away, but then continued to stay nearby. It started to follow some of us. We didn’t want it to imprint on us, so we ran so it couldn’t follow.
A few minutes later we heard the mama deer call, and the baby ran through the wood to its mother’s side.
About 10 days ago, I found a shallow depression dug in one of our flower gardens. It was just a shallow hole about as big as a coffee cup but not as deep. I figured that it was the beginning of a rabbit’s nest.
Then a few days ago, the depression and the bare dirt around it were not to be seen.
Everything was neatly covered with mulch and grass.
The baby rabbits are right there, safely hidden 2 feet from the outdoor hose faucet that I use almost daily.
A few years ago, I was able to get a photo of the mother rabbit feeding the
babies from my sunroom window that was, by chance, just 8 feet above the nest.
That sight is rarely seen because the mother will only come to feed the babies twice a day, after dark and before dawn.
Worried about snake babies? Well, don’t worry yet, because most Tennessee snakes don’t have their babies until late summer or fall.
Some snakes lay eggs and some bear live young, but usually not this time of year.
Chipmunks seem to be everywhere these days. Don’t worry, the population will decrease as the year goes along.
Chipmunks usually have two litters a year with approximately six babies each time.
By the time the babies emerge from their underground dens, they are almost as big as their mother.
They will hang around for a while, but then the mother will run them off to find their own territory.
Your yard won’t be overrun with hundreds of chipmunks because the environment won’t support that.
If you have lots of birdseed from your bird feeders, then your yard will support more chipmunks than my yard, which doesn’t have birdseed.
Each day you will also notice a big reason that animal populations decrease as the year goes along. The reason is road kill.
Every day, every road seems to have at least one or two squirrels or chipmunks smashed on the pavement. I always say that faking left and going right might work against a fox, but cars don’t go for the fake.
Bluebirds around here are mostly into their second nesting. Many will have a third brood.
I checked 65 bluebird boxes last Monday, and many of them had nests full of baby bluebirds or tree swallows ready to fledge.
Tiny tick nymphs are most numerous this time of year, in May and June.
Adult ticks are around just about any time, but tick encounters always seem to decrease as the weather gets hotter.
Chigger activity heats up when the weather heats up. Permethrin sprayed on your clothes — never your skin — works wonders against both of these little biting buggers. Find Permethrin spray in a yellow bottle on a bottom shelf in the sporting goods department at Walmart.
Enjoy the cute little animals now, because you will be complaining when the deer and the bunnies grow up and eat your landscape.
But I like to look at it this way — would you rather live in an area void of all the beautiful and interesting animals that we have, or would you rather sacrifice a few roses and daylilies for life with nature all around?
I know my answer.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
