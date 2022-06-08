Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.