Humans aren’t known for having a great sense of smell. Sure, you can find the cinnamon bun shop in the mall or the dead mouse in the basement, but tracking a rabbit through the woods is better left to a beagle.
But some animals are known for their noses, and some of those noses are extraordinary. Let’s examine a few.
There is an old saying that goes, “If a leaf falls in the forest, the deer hears it, the eagle sees it, and the bear smells it.”
Bears — especially grizzly bears — are considered by some to have the best noses in the animal kingdom. Supposedly, bears can smell a dead meal 20 miles away.
Elephants’ sense of smell is ranked right up there with bears. We don’t normally think of elephants when we think of animals with a strong sense of smell.
After all, they are plant eaters, and what do plant eaters need smell for?
But perhaps, they need smell to find water. It is thought that elephants can detect water, through smell, up to 12 miles away.
When you think of an animal with a good sense of smell, you may think of a bloodhound. But elephants and bears are estimated to have a sense of smell seven times that of a bloodhound.
Speaking of dogs, you can tell just by watching a dog that they see the world through their noses; they sniff everything on a walk. A dog with its head out of a car window must be in sensory overload.
Canines use their sense of smell to find food, find mates and check out who has been by recently. Dogs “mark” territory with urine, and every other dog that goes by knows who was there.
Wolves, like most dogs, have a sense of smell about 100 times that of humans. But bloodhounds have the best noses of all dogs; about 300 times better than a human.
Bloodhounds can follow a single person’s trail across the tracks of hundreds of other people. They can follow a trail up to two weeks old, and they have been known to stay on a trail for more than 100 miles.
You know that dogs are used to detect drugs, but they can also detect diseases. Some dogs have been trained to detect skin, bladder or breast cancer before the person knows they have it.
Dogs can also identify low blood sugar from a person’s breath and alert the person to take their insulin. In some countries, trained dogs can sniff a child’s socks and determine that they have malaria, even before symptoms appear.
I used to see an advertisement for a pest control company that had a beagle trained to sniff your house for unseen termites.
Animals use their super senses of smell to survive. Sharks can detect a tiny drop of blood in ocean water from long distances, and turkey vultures can smell their next meal long before they see it.
Male moths have much more elaborate antennae than females in order to detect the pheromones of the females and follow that scent trail to a mate.
There is a giant, cat-sized African rat that has saved hundreds of lives using its sense of smell. It is called a Gambian pouched rat and it is trained to detect land mines.
A handler follows the rat on a long lease as the rat sniffs its way through a mine field. The rats are light enough to avoid tripping the mine, and they alert the handler so the buried device can be safely disarmed and removed.
These giant African rats have also been trained to detect tuberculosis in humans just by sniffing the air.
Fortunately, humans aren’t hopelessly without a sense of smell. Just like dogs, humans can be trained to use their nose. Think about those wine reviewers who can sniff a glass of wine and proclaim traces of “cherries, damp earth, plums and chrysanthemums.”
We had a distant relative who owned a restaurant for many years. He frequently claimed that his most important job at the restaurant was “fish sniffer.” Each day he would closely smell all of the fresh seafood as it arrived in the restaurant and proclaim it acceptable or not.
If you think about it, there are a few smells that we wouldn’t want to live without.
Some of the best are the smell of fresh coffee; that smell pine, especially of a Christmas tree indoors; bread fresh from the oven; bacon; and the salt breeze at the ocean.
Maybe our sense of smell is just good enough.
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
