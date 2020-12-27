I sometimes get the nature pulse of the area from social media. Lately there have been several questions, observations and comments popping up on Facebook about owls.
And now is a great time to talk about owls because the next several months are very important for our Tennessee owls.
When we think of birds nesting, we usually think of spring. Most songbirds begin mating activities when the weather warms up, usually about late March or April here in Tennessee. Some seed-eating birds, like goldfinches, don’t nest until late summer when wild seeds are more plentiful. But our local owls are beginning to call to their mates now, in December and January.
Some owls will hatch as early as late January or February because owl babies need lots of time, all summer, to learn the hunting skills needed to survive.
If you are brave enough to bundle up and step outside at night, you have a good chance of hearing three of our common owls hooting this time of year. You won’t hear them inside with the TV on. Reality is outside, not on Netflix.
The biggest and probably the best-known owl is the great horned owl. You will rarely see these big — more than 20 inches tall — birds with bright yellow eyes because they are strictly nocturnal.
But you can hear them. Their call is a deep, soft “hoo hoo hooo.” It is the sound that you think an owl should make.
They have been called the “tigers of the night” because they aren’t afraid to attack even skunks or porcupines.
Another local owl, almost as big as the great-horned owl, is the barred owl. Its name comes from the “bars” on its breast.
If you hear this owl, you won’t forget it. Its call is the famous “who-cooks for you, who cooks for you all,” and it is loud.
You have a better chance of seeing this large owl than the great horned owl because it sometimes hunts and calls during the day or at dusk. Barred owls have brown eyes, and they do not have the ear tufts of some other owls.
Here are a few facts about all owls that you might already know. Owls can fly very quietly because the edges of their feather are “ragged.”
This feature of the feathers quiets the wind through their wings so they can silently glide up to their prey.
And those ear tufts on some owls aren’t ears at all. Their ears are on the sides of their face, one higher than the other. This placement allows owls hunting in the dark to zero in on the sound of a mouse in the leaves, or even under the snow.
Our third common Tennessee owl is the small Eastern screech owl. This little 9-inch-tall guy comes in two color phases, either red or gray. Regardless of the color, it is the same species.
This is an owl that sounds like a horse. Their common call is a soft “whinny” or “tremelo.” Chances are that you heard this sound but didn’t connect it with an owl.
Screech owls eat primarily small rodents and insects, or sometimes songbirds. They only hunt at night, but they can sometimes be seen sunning themselves on a branch or at a hole in a tree during the day.
They have big, bright, yellow eyes like a great horned owl.
Barn owls also live here, but they are rare. Their call is better left unheard. It is described as a “shrieking hiss.”
In the winter, there is a chance to see a couple of other owls that spend the rest of the year farther north.
In past winters, there have been Tennessee sightings of short-eared owls and Northern saw-whet owls. On rare cold northern winters, even white snowy owls have been seen as far south as Tennessee.
So, keep your eyes — and especially your ears — open for owls, particularly at this time of year.
It is always great to see a deer, fox or even a bobcat, but just hearing a nocturnal animal like an owl can be just as rewarding.
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.