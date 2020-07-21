These are tough times, and it doesn’t look like it is letting up anytime soon. Looking at the four walls inside the house or the supermarket through a mask might be necessary, but it isn’t fun or exciting. So, let’s go hiking– actually and virtually.
This is not a good year to hike the Appalachian Trail because it is basically closed according to the AT Conservancy which manages the trail. But, it is a good time to get outdoors, away from folks, and do some local hiking. The Cumberland County Hiking Marathon begins in about six weeks, so start getting in shape for that, both mentally and physically.
Reading a book or two about hiking or watching a good hiking movie will get you in the mood, and rescue you from COVID boredom.
There are many books and a few movies about the Appalachian Trail. Two of my favorite books are both by women. Becoming Odyssa by Jennifer Pharr Davis tells of her first solo AT hike. I couldn’t put it down and finished it in two days. You’ll learn that Jennifer is tougher than you or me. A few years after she wrote this first book, she set the AT record by averaging 47 miles a day.
There are Mountains to Climb by Jean Deeds is another book by a brave woman who had never hiked or camped out before she headed out solo on the Appalachian Trail. I highly recommend it.
There are several movies about hiking the Appalachian Trail. A couple, that you can check out, are “Appalachian Impressions,” “Southbounders” and “A walk in the Woods.” The last one stars Robert Redford and Nick Nolte. You can find trailers for any of these movies on IMDB.com or Amazon and watch them for free or rent them for cheap on Amazon.
There are two good movies about the 2,600-mile Pacific Crest Trail that I have seen. One is “Wild,” starring Reese Witherspoon. Another is a YouTube movie by the son of friends in Fairfield Glade. Go to YouTube and search for “191 days” by Zach Nagy. It is a great homemade movie about Zach’s trip on the PCT.
Another good book and movie is “Tracks” by Robyn Davidson. The movie, starring Mia Wasikowska, is a true story about Davidson’s solo trip across Australia with four camels and her dog. One of the most dangerous encounters on her trip was... wild camels.
The 211-mile John Muir trail in California goes from the Yosemite Valley to Mount Whitney. The movie “Mile…Mile and a Half” documents the trip. I haven’t seen this movie but it gets high ratings on IMDB.com.
Possibly, the most famous trek in the world is the Camino de Santiago in Spain. In English, it is known as “The way of Saint James.” It was a Christian pilgrimage in the middle ages to the supposed burial site of Saint James. For comparison of the popularity of this hike, about 1,200 hikers complete the Appalachian Trail each year, while over 300,000 complete the Camino de Santiago. Hikers, called pilgrims, or “peregrinos,” stay in homes, hostels or churches along the way. Watch the movie, “The Way” starring Martin Sheen and you will be ready to pack up for Europe to start your pilgrimage on the 500-mile Camino de Santiago.
Oops, I forgot, Europe won’t let you in right now. So, read a hiking book, watch a hiking movie and hike a little each day on our beautiful Cumberland County trails and you will be psyched and ready for the Cumberland County Hiking Marathon in September.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
