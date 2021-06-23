Everyone can identify a bluebird, a robin, or a mockingbird. You can, can’t you?
But swallows are hard.
All swallows zip high-speed around in the air, and they can be hard to identify. Many folks just call them all purple martins or barn swallows, but there are four different types of swallows that summer here in Cumberland County — and a fifth one can be found in other parts of Tennessee.
They are easier to tell apart than you think. Read on, and you will always be able to identify our local swallows.
All of our swallows spend the winter in Central or South America. The ice storm in 2015 that killed many bluebirds didn’t affect swallows because they were vacationing in Mexico.
Purple martins are the largest swallows. The males are all dark, shiny blue (purple), with nearly black wings. The females are mostly dark blue above with speckled brown undersides.
Typically, you will see them in a multi-chambered, man-made martin house, mounted high on a pole, usually near water. They catch all of their food, and even drink on the wing.
Unfortunately, martin houses are often taken over by non-native starlings and house sparrows. You need to be a diligent landlord if you erect a purple martin house.
Barn swallows have long, deeply forked tails. That is a top identifying key. They are blue on top and tawny orange-brown underneath.
They build mud nests mounted almost exclusively on man-made structures, such as barns, houses, especially under eaves. If they nest under the roof of your porch, they often make a mess with their droppings under the nest.
Tree swallows are cavity nesters. They only nest in hollow trees or, more often, in bluebird nest boxes. They are beautiful native birds.
The males are shiny blue-green above and white underneath. The females are brownish on top and white below.
I love to get tree swallows in bluebird boxes. The tree swallows only raise one brood per year, so as soon as the babies fledge, the box is available for second and third broods of bluebirds.
If you have a bluebird box, make sure that the area on the inside, directly under the hole is roughed up. It not only gives bluebird babies a foot hold to get out, but tree swallows don’t have strong feet, and even adults sometimes can’t get out of a nest box if the inside is smooth.
A lesser known local swallow, but I believe very common, are Northern rough-winged swallows.
They are brown above and dusky below. A good place to see these is along the road over Dartmoor dam.
These birds nest in burrows in the ground that were previously used by other birds or mammals. They get their name from the sandpaper-like feathers on the leading edge of their wings.
Northern rough-winged swallows often like to rest on wires over water, and I know not to wade directly under a long string of swallows when fishing. They will paint your hat with their droppings. Ask me how I know.
Rough-winged swallows fly very low over water-catching insects. When trout fishing, you know that insects are hatching off the water when the swallows are flying. The swallows give you a heads up because trout like those same insects.
There is one other swallow that nests in Tennessee, but probably not in our area. Cliff swallows often build their mud nests under bridges. I see them when fishing on the Watauga River up near Elizabethton, TN.
So here is the condensed version of swallow identification:
A mud nest on a house or barn and a deeply forked tail equals barn swallow.
A large, all dark male swallow, nesting in colonies equals purple martin.
A beautiful blue-green swallow nesting in a bluebird box equals tree swallow.
A brown-above, white-below swallow equals Northern rough-winged swallow.
Swallows don’t come to bird feeders because they catch their insect food in the air. They are fun to watch, and they make you wonder how they even can spot an insect as they maneuver through the air.
See if you can find all four local species as you drive around this summer.
Good luck — you are now a swallow identification expert.
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles
are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
