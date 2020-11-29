A couple of windy days last week removed the remaining leaves from
most of the trees around here.
Only oaks are hanging on to their leaves, while most other trees are bare. A walk in the woods, with the longest views since March, lets you realize that winter is on the way.
Polartec has replaced short sleeves, and the
heat pumps have replaced air conditioning for most of us. But what about all of those mammals, birds, reptiles, and insects?
How do animals survive the winter?
Animals survive cold weather in one of three ways: hibernate, migrate or adapt. So, let’s talk about what that means for our local animals here in east Tennessee.
Hibernation, by definition, is when animals “sleep” through the winter season. Animals that hibernate survive the winter by finding a safe place to rest and slow down breathing, heart rate, and lower body temperature to conserve energy and sleep the winter away.
Hibernation is necessary mostly because food is scarce, not because of the cold. Groundhogs in hibernation drop their heart rate from near 100 beats per minute to as low as 4, and their body temperature drops from 90 degrees to 40 degrees. Stored fat sustains them without eating. Hmmm … it might be nice if some of us could live off of our stored fat.
Other animals, like bears, chipmunks, raccoons and skunks, may sleep for days or weeks at a time, and drop respiration and body temperature, but not as significantly as true hibernators.
These animals in a state called “torpor” may wake from time to time to eat and then go back to sleep. It is not uncommon to see a chipmunk, or even a bear, out on a sunny winter day.
Box turtles survive under logs or leaves, and other turtles and frogs bury in the mud underwater. In their inactive state, they can get enough oxygen from the water through their skin.
Wood frogs survive on land and are even able to freeze solid without damage because of chemicals in their cells.
Many insects like wasps, bumblebees, and some caterpillars, survive freezing temperatures, inactive, in the shelter of tree bark or leaves, ready to emerge in the spring.
Migration to warmer climates is another option for some animals to get through winter. Sandhill cranes, with their eerie call, are a familiar sight in our area as they head south each fall and north again in the spring.
Many of our summer songbirds, such as tree swallows, house wrens and hummingbirds, leave Tennessee when the weather gets colder and food is harder to find.
Some of these migrators spend up to six months in warmer weather before heading back to their summer residences in Tennessee. That is just about the same amount of time that some of you spend in Florida each year. It proves that we can learn survival techniques from the animals.
Some insect eaters, like bluebirds, stay here all winter and find insects under bark or eat fruit like dogwood berries.
Birds can puff up their feathers for extra insulation just like your puffy down jacket. And, of course, many of us feed the birds, as much for our enjoyment as for their survival.
But for birds that spend the summers farther north, Tennessee is where they come to spend the winter. After all, we are a southern state.
Birds that you will only see here in the winter include ducks like buffleheads, ring-necked ducks, and coots. Kinglets, yellow-bellied sapsuckers, and Northern harriers are welcome visitors that you can begin to look for soon.
Bald eagles live in Tennessee year-round, but areas like Reelfoot Lake host hundreds more in the winter. It is not the cold that brings them here, but the open water at a time when lakes up north freeze over. Eagles can’t catch fish in a frozen pond.
Adaption is a third option to survive winter. Humans adapt by wearing warmer clothes and heating the house.
Animals also wear warmer clothes. Mammals grow thicker, warmer coats in cold weather. People who trap animals for their fur, only do it in the winter when the pelts are thick and full.
A few other animals even change their color to match the snow.
In the northern U.S., snowshoe hares, weasels, Arctic fox and ptarmigan (a grouse-like bird) change their brown summer coats to white in the winter to avoid detection in a landscape covered in snow.
No animal in Tennessee turns white, but deer change from summer reddish to winter gray. It is their thicker winter coat, but it also helps them avoid detection.
So, no need to worry about our native animal friends out there in the cold. They have been hibernating, migrating, and adapting for thousands of years.
Now, where did I leave those winter mittens?
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
