One week ago, I stopped to visit a friend, and he was spraying his lawn. His next-door neighbor was spraying their lawn, and the guy across the street was spraying also.
I asked Hal they were spraying and he said, “Armyworms.”
I had heard of them but, big deal.
Well, it is a big deal. Here is what you need to know.
There are a number of kinds of armyworms, and usually they are not a serious problem for homeowners.
But this year, for some reason, there is a large infestation of fall armyworms, the ones that like to eat grass. I have read that this is the biggest explosion of fall armyworms in more than 40 years. Lucky us.
Fall armyworms are very susceptible to cold, and the only place they survive the winter is in south Texas. Each spring the moths, which have overwintered as a pupa, hatch and begin to move north. They either fly or are swept north by summer storms and some years can reach as far as Canada.
In normal years, southeastern states are the most affected, but not usually as severely as this year.
And no, your lawn care company is not to blame.
Many people on social media are blaming the companies that cut their lawns for dirty equipment. That is not the case. The culprit is the mother moth that flew into your yard, or your neighbor’s yard, and deposited up to 1,000 eggs or more.
The eggs hatch in four or five days, and the tiny green caterpillars begin to munch on blades of grass.
The larvae go through four or five molts, getting bigger each time. The first three stages are small and cause little damage, and they are often overlooked. You may just notice a small patch of brown grass in your yard.
By the time the caterpillars get to stage 4 and 5, they are bigger. The final 2 stages cause 90% of the damage. That is why a lawn with minor damage can be totally destroyed in two or three days.
The early instars (stages of the larvae) are tiny and hard to spot. They may be less than a quarter of an inch long and light green. The last instar is about 1 1/2 inches long and dark brown. It is much easier to control them if you get them early. The small ones are easier spot early morning or just before dark.
You may have read, and I have even heard, that some lawn care contractors have said, don’t worry, your lawn will recover.
Yes, that is true for Bermuda or St. Augustine grass. But we have tall fescue in this part of the state, and I have read that fescue most likely will not regenerate.
I don’t want to be the one to find out if it comes back on its own or not, I want to save my lawn now.
So, what should you do? Birds, wasps, and rodents will eat the armyworms, but with a large infestation like this year, the natural predators cannot keep them in check.
Unfortunately, spraying your yard with chemicals is probably the only solution.
You can call a lawn care company to spray your yard, but I know that they are already backed up. One person said they called their regular lawn care company and they were told they were No. 200 on the list.
Another person, with an already totally destroyed lawn was told that for $400 the lawn company would spray their yard three or four times. The armyworms weren’t coming back to that lawn anyway, it was already gone, so it seems to me that the $400 would be better spent on reseeding rather than spraying. These bugs aren’t in the ground and they don’t survive here; they come from Texas every year.
There are a number of chemicals that you can spray on your lawn to save it. A few are Sevin, Bifinthrin, Esfenvalerate and Permethrin. I hate to spray those because they kill all insects, even the beneficial ones, but you’ll have to make a choice.
Some chemicals come in a bottle that you attach to your hose and make is easy to quickly spray the whole lawn. Others you can spray with a hand-held pump-up sprayer.
Some people are spreading chemicals in the form of granules on their lawns. But granules they may take longer to work, and your lawn could be dirt by then.
You will probably have to spray more than once because rain can wash off some of the chemicals, and even if you kill all of the armyworms once, the moths are still flying around continuing to lay more eggs.
There is good news however. One person’s lawn was completely eaten and all brown, except for any weeds that were in the lawn. She said that with a brown lawn it was easy to spot any remaining green weeds to pull them. The armyworms just eat grass, not weeds.
Good luck. I hope your lawns survive.
Don’t blame your lawn company and don’t blame your neighbor. The fall armyworms are not their fault; it is just Mother Nature, and you can blame her all you want and it won’t do any good.
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.