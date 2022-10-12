Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.