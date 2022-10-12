Just a few thoughts about outdoor things this time of year.
As I am writing this article, I am looking out of my window at my lawn sprinklers working.
It has been extremely dry, and my lawn shows it. We could have used a little bit of Florida’s hurricane rain recently. Just a little bit.
If you think about it, lawns are terribly costly. Yes, a well-cared for lawn can look very nice, but the cost in dollars and the cost to the environment is large.
Lawns require lots of water, fertilizer, weed killer, lime, and time or dollars to mow.
Plus, there is the air pollution from mowers, and the sound pollution from the engines.
Many of us enjoy the birds that come to our bird feeders. But the chemicals on the lawn from weed killer, and especially from broadcast insect killer doesn’t help the birds that eat the insects on that lawn.
On no, it is about time for the leaf blowers to start.
The forest doesn’t need leaf blowers. Leaves in the forest naturally decompose and go back into the soil. But if you let those leaves on your lawn, the grass won’t grow.
However, if you run your lawnmower and chop the leaves into dime-sized pieces, they leaves will fertilize your lawn for free.
Many people don’t believe that, but if you research it, you could save the time, money, and noise of leaf blowing.
Think about recycling those leaves into your lawn instead of blowing, bagging and hauling away.
Speaking of recycling, if everyone would take all of their cardboard, paper, cans, No. 1 and No. 2 plastic and glass to the recycling center, it would save you money.
You are going to go past a county recycling center in the next week anyway.
The county sells the recycled materials, and recycling saves space in landfills which saves you money in the long run, on future garbage disposal fees.
Enough opinions, how about some facts?
It is a fact that the annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon was again a rousing success. More than 2,700 hikers signed up to hit the trails this year. There were many smiling faces in the photos on the Facebook page, and many of those were kids.
The object of the marathon is to introduce folks to all of the trails available for hiking in our county.
There are other hiking opportunities all year. There are guided hikes starting in Fairfield Glade every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Plus the local chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association has longer guided hikes usually twice a month. Check the Fairfield Glade or the TTA websites for specific information.
If you want to get into hiking, Cumberland County is the place to be.
Are you wondering what goes on in your yard while you are sleeping?
You might be surprised. Many folks have cameras in their yards these days. Before you think about sneaking around a neighbor’s yard at night, realize that there is a good chance your will be instantly alerting the homeowner and probably recorded as well.
But those same security cameras are also great for viewing wildlife. In any given week in my yard, I have recordings of a gray fox, coyotes, skunks and raccoons.
At about 6 a.m. each day, the rabbits come hopping around, and a little later the squirrels wake up. Deer go through the yard at random times in a 24-hour period.
When my phone alerts me that the groundhog is heading for the flower garden, I step outside and chase him back into the woods.
Most of this activity I wouldn’t know anything about without a camera. And I don’t ever provide food for wildlife.
First of all, wild animals don’t need your food. And secondly, human-provided food usually causes much more harm than good.
Please, get your photos naturally, not through food enticement.
The cameras that I use are Blink Outdoor Cameras. They are wireless and work wirelessly, within about 100 feet from your Wi-Fi.
You can be notified instantly when motion starts the camera. In the summer, those cameras are in bluebird nest boxes watching the in-box activity.
Fall is most folks’ favorite time outdoors. Don’t miss your share of the outdoor time of year.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.