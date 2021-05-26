I have had the privilege of fishing side by side with some of the greatest fishermen in the world. Watching an expert when you are an amateur reminds me of the Lovin’ Spoonful song, “Nashville Cats.”
My version, with apologies to John Sebastian, goes like this:
“Well, there’s 1,352 fishermen in Nashville. And they all can catch more fish than the number of ants on a Tennessee anthill. Yeah, there’s 1,352 fishermen in Nashville, and they all will catch twice as many as I will.”
So, who are these great fish catchers in the river next to me? They are herons, kingfishers, otters, snakes, mink, and ospreys.
Last week, I was fishing in a river near three great blue herons. These guys stand like frozen statues until you see them bend down, cock their neck back, and in a flash, snatch a fish from the water. Sometimes it is a trout that I would consider a keeper if I ever kept any.
Once in Oklahoma, I shared a river with a Black-crowned Night Heron and watched it catch and eat four trout in thirty minutes. I caught only one in that same period that day.
At that same spot on that Oklahoma river that day I saw something drifting down through the riffles, but I couldn’t figure out that it was. As it drifted right past me, I realized that it was a large water snake battling a fish. The fish was putting up a fight but the snake wouldn’t let go. They drifted around the bend and out of sight still engaged in the fight. That was another trout that I wasn’t going to catch due to a better fisherman.
In the Great Smokey Mountains National Park a couple of weeks ago, a very large otter swam right past me as it cruised down the river looking for crayfish and trout. I didn’t see that one catch a fish, but I have watched otters in Yellowstone National Park surface with a nice big cutthroat trout in its mouth.
Mink often live near water, and I frequently see them along the Caney Fork river just west of Cookeville when I am fishing there. They like the same rainbow, brown and brook trout that I am after. A mink living near a river, that is regularly stocked with trout, probably eats well.
You usually hear Kingfishers before you see them. Then, they are easy to spot sitting on a high branch overlooking the water. From their perch, they dive straight down and usually come up with a fish, smaller than the ones I am hoping to catch, but one that could grow up if it had the chance.
Ospreys are the most obvious fish catchers. Otters, mink, herons, and snakes operate on or in the water. Ospreys put on a show above the water. Usually, they soar over the river, spot a fish, hover, and dive, feet first, into the water with a big splash. Then with wet wings and a heavy fish, they flap off the surface and away with a fish. I have jumped more than once, as they splashed into the water not far behind me on a river.
Ospreys can even steal a fish that you caught. Floating down the Snake River in Idaho, we saw an osprey sitting on a high branch over the river. When one of the guys in our boat hooked a fish, the osprey left its perch and soared overhead. As the fish was being reeled in, the osprey dove and rose from the water with the fish still attached to the line. Our fishing guides said that the osprey sits in the same spot and takes fish from fishermen almost every day.
Beavers don’t eat fish, but when you are night fishing and a fifty-pound beaver swims behind you and slaps his tail on the water, you have to remind yourself that they don’t eat people either.
I was fishing in West Virginia years ago in knee-deep water when a muskrat came from behind me underwater and swam right between my legs. Again, not a fish eater, but a fishing friend on a stream.
Our fishing techniques may be different but we are all out there together enjoying the river. I am there fishing for fun, but most of my animal fishing buddies are fishing to live. And, for that reason, it is a good thing that herons, kingfishers, otters, snakes, mink, and ospreys are the better fishermen. I consider it a privilege to fish beside them.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
