Lots of people have a bucket list. A bucket list is a list of things you want to accomplish before you “kick the bucket.” I am sure that doing the same old, same old, is not on your bucket list. Neither is watching one more episode of some “non-reality” show on TV, or completing the chores around the house. It is time to jazz things up, breathe some air, see some sights and cross that finish line. It is time to complete a marathon and check that off your bucket list. This is a marathon that anyone can complete, including me, you, the kids, grandma, gramps and the dog.
Five years ago, the Cumberland County Hiking Marathon was just an idea in John Conrad’s head. He even admits that he stole the idea from somewhere else halfway across the country. But, hey, Pat Summit didn’t invent women’s basketball, she just perfected it. John didn’t invent the hiking marathon, he just brought it to Cumberland County and made it the best in the country.
The 5th annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon starts at the end of this month and runs (hikes) through the month of September. The marathon consists of hiking the length of a marathon, 26.2 miles, on designated trails in Cumberland County over the course of 30 days.
Here is a little history, and some very interesting numbers. The first Cumberland County Hiking Marathon started in 2015. That year there were 400 participants, mostly from Fairfield Glade. Each year since, the participation increased by over 50%. It grew from 600, to 900, to over 1,500 last year. In 2018, hikers with city of Crossville zip codes comprised over 700 of the participants. Even more exciting, there were hikers from Knoxville, Sparta, Cleveland, Dayton, Nashville, and even a few from Kentucky, Michigan and Texas. Nearly 300 hikers were 18 years old or younger, and 23 were over 80. Where will you fit in?
In the 2019 Cumberland County Hiking Marathon there are 11 designated trails. The shortest is one mile, the longest is 4.4 miles. The goal of the marathon is to introduce hikers to the variety of hiking trails in Cumberland County. Over the five years, we will have covered nearly 90 different miles of trails. Each year we add new trails and rotate some out. There is a new section of the Cumberland Trail this year, and new or improved sections of three other trails. We always include trails from Fairfield Glade, Crossville, Cumberland Mountain State Park, the Cumberland Trail and a short sidewalk hike.
You can go as slow or as fast as you like. Just hike a couple of miles a day, three days a week and you will do it. Amble, saunter, stroll, shuffle, stride, strut, trudge, jog, dash or sprint. If 26.2 is too much, go for the half-marathon and you are still a winner; your pace, your schedule and your achievement!
So, here is your plan. Beginning on Aug. 17, go to http://time2meet.com/marathon/ and register online. Then, download the description of the hikes and your log sheet. You can do your hikes on your own or with scheduled group hikes. There will be group hikes with a leader every Tuesday and Friday in September. Find the schedule on the web site.
Everyone who registers will receive a free t-shirt at the “Hit the Trails” festival in Fairfield Glade on Oct. 5, and, even better, dogs who register get a free bandana to wear. This annual festival has all things related to the outdoors as well as food, and music. Unwind and celebrate being a champion at the Hit the Trails festival.
This counts as a real marathon that you may legitimately check it off of your bucket list, no running required. But more importantly, you can check off feeling better, looking better, breathing fresh air, enjoying nature, having fun and adding years before that bucket tips over.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
