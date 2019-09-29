When many people think of wildflowers, they think of spring. You know, “April showers bring May flowers.” Hiking clubs plan wildflower hikes in the spring and wildflower festivals are always early in the year. But wildflowers don’t just bloom in May. Some of the best wildflowers are blooming right now – fall wildflowers.
Wildflowers are plants that are often natives that grow by themselves, usually without the need for a gardener to feed, water and care for them. If they were growing in your garden you might call them a weed, since they would be taking up space and nutrients intended for your store-bought roses and mums. But growing out in fields and forests, we love wildflowers. Wildflowers often aren’t as big and bright as cultivated flowers, but in their environment, they are beautiful.
One of the most noticed fall wildflowers is covering fields and hillsides right now. It is goldenrod. For years, goldenrod was blamed for allergies, even though it was completely innocent. The hay fever culprit is ragweed, not goldenrod. Plants with inconspicuous flowers, like ragweed, rely on the wind for pollination, and therefore their pollen is light and easily carried by the wind, and often right into your runny nose. Plants with showy flowers attract birds and bees that transfer the heavy, sticky pollen from plant to plant, so that pollen doesn’t need to get blown in the wind.
A prominent fall wildflower this time of year is the tall, light purple Joe-Pye weed. According to legend, Joe Pye was an Indian medicine man who used a concoction from the plant to attempt to cure several diseases, including typhoid fever. Although it is called a weed, it is a stately weed, often reaching 7 feet tall. Early settlers called it the “queen of the meadow.”
Dark purple ironweed is often Joe-Pye weed’s neighbor and it can grow even taller. The combination of light and dark purple, from Joe-Pye-weed and ironweed graces many fields and roadsides around here.
Chicory is another fall plant with bright, periwinkle blue flowers that are often seen growing in the hard dirt, right up next to the paved road surfaces. I think they are the prettiest blue of any flower. Chicory roots can be dried and ground up to use like coffee. You can buy chicory coffee online, or better yet, drive to New Orleans where it is more popular.
Fall is a good time to see black-eyed Susans, coneflowers and butterfly-weed. Although most people buy these flowers at a nursery, they are all natives that grow wild for free and with no sales tax.
Hearts-a-bustin’s small flowers bloomed earlier, but the brilliant red seed pods are bustin’ open now. They are just another fall treat.
Many different kinds of wild asters bloom in the fall, and often very late into the fall. Their colors aren’t brilliant, and their flowers are often small, but look closely and you will appreciate their beauty, especially when everything else is turning brown. I’ve read that bees rely on asters late in the year to make honey when most of the other flowers are done.
I have two books that I turn to most often to identify wildflowers. Probably the best known is “Wildflowers of Tennessee, the Ohio Valley, and the Southern Appalachians.” Many folks consider this the wildflower bible for our state. It is very comprehensive. The other one that I like is, “Great Smoky Mountains Wildflowers.” What I like best about this little spiral bound book is that the flowers are arranged in order of when they bloom. Both books have great photos to help identify the plants.
So, don’t wait for spring, enjoy our fall wildflowers now.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.