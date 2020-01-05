It’s January, it’s winter — and it isn’t warm outside.
It’s too cold for golf, and you are stuck here, just waiting for spring.
Well, count your blessings, because there is plenty to do. I will give you a few ideas and you can take it from there.
First of all, be thankful you are not sitting in traffic at a string of stoplights in south Florida with a bunch of folks who are just as frustrated as you. You are here is beautiful Tennessee breathing crisp, clear air with lot to do at a low or no cost.
Here is a short list that you can add to.
Hiking is at its peak in September around here when the annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon is in full stride. But I like to hike now, when there are fewer folks on the trails and the chance to see wildlife is greater.
Get off the pavement and onto the dirt. Hike slowly and quietly and don’t talk, and your chances to see wildlife improves.
The woods are peaceful this time of year and you can see forever.
You could even take a night hike. On a full moon you don’t even need a flashlight. Go slowly and watch for roots and rocks and you will be fine, just don’t go alone. Stop from time to time to listen to the silence. A great-horned owl hooting might break the silence, because now is their breeding season. Winter is the best time to hike at night and it is a whole new experience.
If it snows, get out into the woods and look for tracks. Common tracks are fox, coyote, bobcat, pigs, mink or weasels, squirrels, and of course deer. It is eye-opening to see what goes on in the woods when we aren’t there.
Check our local lakes for winter birds. Ring-necked ducks, buffleheads, ruddy ducks, coots and many more visit us only in the winter. At your feeders, winter visitors include, slate colored juncos (snowbirds), yellow-bellied sapsuckers, white-crowned and white-throated sparrows, pine siskins and several more.
I have seen ruby-crowned kinglets in the woods, only in the winter.
Take a road trip. Ober Gatlinburg is great day trip in the winter. You don’t have to ski to enjoy a day there. Watch the skiers out the windows, take in the indoor ice skating and have a snack or a meal, all inside.
There are other outdoor snow activities that don’t involve skis. But if you are going to the Smokies, be aware that Cades Cove is closed for construction from Jan. 5 until the end of February.
For a longer trip, now is a great time to cruise down the Natchez Trace to Natchez, MS. There will be no traffic, and no stop signs or lights all the way from Nashville to Natchez.
Or you can slip on over to Asheville, NC, to see the Biltmore. Why wait until summer when it will be crowded?
In Chattanooga, the Tennessee Aquarium, the Imax Theater and the inclined railroad are all indoors, as well as some great restaurants like Tony’s.
Take a class. Get you brain working with a local class at Lifelong Learning.
The spring classes start Feb. 15, and the catalog of classes is now online at http://time2meet.com/classes/.
Other classes are available at the UT Plateau Discovery Gardens. And, if you are over 65, you can audit classes for free at Roane State Community College.
Try something new. On Jan. 24-25, there is bull riding and barrel racing in Murfreesboro. Rodeos were common year-round when I lived in Texas, but I bet that most folks around here have never been to a live rodeo.
Being up close to the bulls and the horses is a whole lot different that watching it on TV. If you go, watch for me — I will be there.
Yes, it is January in Tennessee. Just count your blessings that you are not in Wisconsin or Pennsylvania in snow and wind, or in Florida in traffic and tourists. You are in beautiful Tennessee with things to do and places to go.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
