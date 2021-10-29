The questions are starting.
Are the leaf colors in Cades Cove at peak yet?
How are the colors on Black Mountain?
Will we have a colorful autumn this year?
Well, here are a few answers.
As I write this, a week before you read it, Cades Cove is still green. Black Mountain is still green, and how
colorful the autumn leaves will be this year depends on several factors.
Leaf color changes from north to south and from higher altitudes to lower altitudes.
If you were planning to go to northern New England for leaf peeping, you are late. The colors in Pennsylvania are going on about now. And, you will have to wait for next year to see the beautiful golden aspens in Colorado.
Our Tennessee color show is about to begin. In the Smokies, you can watch the leaf change progress from the tops of the mountains down to the valleys.
So, while Cades Cove may be green, the surrounding hills can be brilliant red and yellow and orange.
Why are some years more colorful than others? The best fall colors come from a warm, wet spring, a summer without drought or excessive heat, and a fall with warm sunny days and crisp cool nights.
An early frost will mute the colors, not help them. That sounds about like our local weather. Hopefully, the leaves will cooperate.
There are people who consider the factors and predict which areas will have the best color each year.
We are predicted to have an average year, while just over the Smokies in North Carolina the prediction is for a great year of color.
Obviously, leaves are green all summer. The green color is chlorophyll, which the tree uses to turn sunlight into sugars for food for the trees.
When the green chlorophyll begins to break down at the end of summer, two other colors begin to show through.
The orange Carotenes and the yellow Xanthophylls were there all along, but only show when the chlorophyll fades away. Those two colors are usually constant each fall.
The red color in leaves is only produced as the chlorophyll breaks down.
If weather and moisture conditions aren’t ideal, we could have a fall with muted and dull reds, not the brilliant reds that give red maples, scarlet oaks and sumac their colors.
Different trees are known for different colors. Ash, hickory, redbud and black walnut leaves turn yellow in the fall. Sugar maples are known for their beautiful bright orange leaves in good years.
The UT Ag Center in Crossville has some large sugar maples that might be worth checking out in a week or two.
So next, once all of those colorful leaves fall to the ground, one of three things happens. Either one, you fire up the big 10-horsepower 10-pound backpack leaf blower and blow, rake and bag for the next couple of weeks. Or, two, you pay big bucks to a lawn company to vacuum your yard clean, and haul the leaves away. Or three, do nothing, and almost immediately a crew of fungi, bacteria, molds, worms, insects, etc. goes to work breaking down the leaves into food into nutrients that go back into the soil.
Option three works well in the woods or on mulched areas or flower beds, but not so well on your green lawn. But you still don’t have to rake or blow. Run over the leaves with your lawn mower into dime size pieces and they will fertilize your lawn over the winter perfectly. No raking, blowing or bagging required.
If you don’t believe me, can you believe Scott’s Lawn chemical company? Even Scott’s says to mow up your leaves and let them fertilize your lawn.
For the rest of you blowers, rakers and baggers, I know you are oiling up those blowers and getting ready for your annual lawn dance with the leaves.
We will all soon be able to fall asleep at night with visions of beautiful autumn colors in our minds and the buzz of small gasoline engines humming in our brains.
Ah, the sights and sounds of autumn!
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.