Getting to the top of a 14,000-foot mountain is something many people have on their bucket lists.
If that is not on your list, I recommend that you add it and scratch one of your unattainable goals.
You are probably never going to lose those 15 pounds or learn Spanish, but summiting a 14,000-foot mountain is a great adventure that can be hard — or it can be easier than you think.
I am going to tell you how to do it four different ways ... walk, bike, drive or take a train.
A few years back my wife and I decided to hike Mount Elbert, the highest peak in Colorado at 14,433 feet high. There are 96 peaks in the United States that are more than 14,000 feet in elevation, and 58 are in Colorado, so Colorado is a good place to start.
The highest point that you can reach east of the Mississippi is Mount Mitchell in North Carolina, and it is less than half the height of a fourteener.
We prepared by regularly hiking the many trails at the Dallas Texas Nature Center with an elevation of just more than 400 feet. That was 10,000 feet lower than our goal, and that is significant.
Hiking above 10,000 feet for a flatlander is a surprise. You can be in great shape in the lowlands, but on a high mountain you’ll slowly walk 50 yards and then have to stop to catch your breath. It will be that way all day.
You’ll want to start your hike early. We began at the trailhead at 7 a.m., but it is better to begin about 4 a.m. in the dark, because there are often afternoon storms in the high mountains, and you don’t want to be 2,000 feet above tree line in a thunderstorm.
We started properly dressed for a fourteener in August; in fleece, rain gear and long underwear. As we traveled up, we took off and put on layers at least four times.
We hiked through sun, clouds, rain, and sleet, throughout the day. Three days after our hike, the mountain received a coating of snow … in August.
For five hours, every step is up, up and up again. You pray for something level, but every step is up.
False summits give you hope, then disappointment, and finally, at noon, we reached the top, found the register in a metal box, and signed our names.
After 20 minutes of spectacular views, and a splitting headache from the altitude, we turned around for the 7 miles back to the car.
Ah, downhill at last. But after a mile, you are begging for uphill. Uphill is hard on the lungs; downhill is hard on the legs.
By 3 p.m., we were back at 10,000 feet. It took five hours to go up 7 miles and 4,000 feet and 2 1/2 hours to come down.
After a few slices of pizza and lots of water, my altitude headache was gone, and we could celebrate the victory.
You could do that hike. Some folks 75 or even 85 years old summit a fourteener; some, but not a lot.
But there are alternatives. You could bike, drive or ride a train to the top of another fourteener, the famous 14,110-foot Pike’s Peak; the mountain that inspired the song, “America the Beautiful.”
People do bike to the top of Pike’s Peak. But if catching your breath on a slow hike at elevation is hard, think about what it would be like on a bicycle. Braking might be an issue on the way down.
You can also drive to the top. It is a 19-mile drive with 162 turns and several places to stop along the way. At the top it will be 30 degrees cooler than the bottom, so dress properly if you want to get out and enjoy the views.
But maybe the best way to get to the top of Pike’s Peak is to take the fabulous cog railway. It is a unique system that allows the train to travel the steep rails without sliding down.
The train to the top of Pike’s Peak began running in 1891, replacing the two-day mule trip. But after 126 years of service, the cog railway wore out and shut down. Mules wore out even sooner. For three years the railway was out of commission, until it recently reopened, completely rebuilt and new.
It is $58 for a round-trip ticket and worth every cent.
The train starts in Manitou Springs near Colorado Springs and travels 9 miles up to the summit. On a clear day you can see five states from the top.
The newly remodeled Summit House has displays, snacks, and the world’s highest baked doughnuts that are best to eat at the top because they deflate at lower elevations.
So, there are some ideas for your next adventure. Time’s a-wasting. Start checking off those things on your bucket list before you start checking out, if you know what I mean.
Summiting a fourteener is one that I highly recommend.
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.