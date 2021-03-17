The cicadas are coming! The cicadas are coming!
You may have heard or read in the Knoxville news or on Facebook that this will be a big year for the periodical cicadas.
And it will be, but don’t get too excited just yet.
Cicadas are those big, loud bugs that are pretty unique in the animal world.
Periodical cicadas spend either 13 or 17 years in the ground until they emerge, all at once in large numbers, make a lot of noise, and then disappear for another long time.
There are 15 different populations, or “broods,” so every few years a different brood pops up somewhere in the United States.
This year is the big year for brood X (10 in Roman Numerals), one of the largest broods in terms of numbers emerging at once.
Brood X last emerged in 2004. Different broods live all over the Eastern United States, but brood X is one of the four broods that live in Tennessee.
I was in Washington, DC, in 2004 and remember brood X well. Walking across the campus of an office complex was like a 50-yard dash through a paint gun battlefield.
People were ducking and dodging as cicadas bounced off of heads, bodies and protective umbrellas. Dead cicadas littered the sidewalks.
Cicadas are harmless; they don’t bite or sting, and don’t even have chewing mouthparts. They won’t eat your flowers or trees, and they just suck a small amount of sap from trees, not enough to cause damage.
However, when the females lay eggs on pencil-sized twigs of deciduous tree branches, the end of the branches die. It is just some light pruning. It doesn’t really cause much damage unless you own a fruit tree orchard.
Insecticides don’t work because the cicadas don’t eat. Netting
over valuable trees is about the only option.
Female cicadas lay their eggs in slits near the ends of the branches, and in six weeks or so the eggs hatch. The tiny nymphs drop to the ground and suck sap from grass or tree roots.
Then, 13 or 17 years later, depending on the type of cicada, the nymphs emerge, shed their exoskeleton, fly around, mate, and start the cycle all over again.
So why this crazy 13- or 17-year cycle?
It is a phenomenon called predator satiation. Because millions of cicadas all emerge at the same time, predators can’t eat them all, and there are enough survivors to ensure the continuation of the species.
And just about every animal eats cicadas, from birds, to snakes, to mammals — including your dog or cat, and even humans.
They are said to be especially good sautéed with butter and garlic and basil. Seriously.
So why did I say earlier, not to get too excited? Because all of the cicada maps online show that Cumberland County is only at the edge of the Brood X emergence this year.
East of us in Harriman, Farragut, Knoxville and Oak Ridge is where cicada numbers should be large, not here.
In mid-May, you should be able to go visit the cicadas, see the spectacle, have lunch and come home.
The 13-year cicadas from brood XIX will reappear in 2024 just west of here, in most of Middle Tennessee.
But you can have fun here in Cumberland County in a couple of years. We had lots of cicadas here in 2008 from 17-year cicadas of brood XIV. I was here for that. Those cicadas will show up again in 2025, just four years from now.
You might have to drive to Knoxville this year to get the full effect, but then you will be ready for our own cicada excitement in 2025.
I have been through several large cicada events in several states, and I always look forward to it. Back in 2008, at our last big local cicada emergence, someone asked me, “What is that terrible sound outside?”
My reply was, “Do you mean that beautiful sound?”
It’s complicated, it’s wild, and it’s crazy, this world of nature.
Some folks on Facebook are already complaining about the coming cicadas like it is the end of the world.
It’s not. It is a matter or your attitude.
You can fight nature, i.e., weather, insects, chipmunks, weeds — or you can enjoy it. I enjoy it.
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
