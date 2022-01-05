We know that famous Christmas song which has a line, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire,” but we really have no idea what the writers of that song were singing about because you and I have never experienced the roasted chestnuts referred to in the song.
We may have had roasted chestnuts, but not the sweet, tasty American ones that were good enough to sing about.
You know the story of the American chestnut. At the turn of the last century in the early 1900s, American chestnuts were the dominant tree in the Appalachian range from Maine to Alabama. The trees were straight, strong, fast growing, rot resistant, 100-foot tall and up to 10 feet in diameter trees. A king of trees.
These trees produced large amounts of nuts that were nutritious and tasty and loved by all types of wildlife and humans equally.
My parents told me that many autumns they collected the nuts in the woods by the bushel basket full. I remember those wooden bushel baskets with the wire handles in my parents’ garage, but without the chestnuts.
Chestnuts grow around the world in temperate regions like China, Korea, Italy, Japan, France and Spain, to name a few. Different species of chestnuts are related, but different.
Chestnut tress in other countries evolved with a fungus that slightly affects the trees, but doesn’t kill them.
When that fungus, Cryphonectria parasitica, was accidentally introduced to the Zoological Gardens in New York City, it infected American chestnuts trees there. The American species of chestnuts had never been exposed to that fungus and they had no resistance.
Within 40 years, all of the American chestnut trees, an estimated 4 billion trees, were dead or dying.
The American trees all died nearly 100 years ago, but the fungus can’t live in the soil. So the roots live on, continuing to send up sprouts. You can still find American chestnut trees, but they all die before they get very big.
I have found American chestnut trees in Pennsylvania that actually got big enough to produce nuts, but after a few years they, too, died from the blight.
In January 2014 while hiking in Fairfield Glade, friends and I found a large American chestnut tree, large enough to produce the spiky burrs that enclose the nuts.
But the nuts inside were small and undeveloped. Chestnut trees can’t pollinate themselves, so they need another chestnut tree to cross pollinate.
Since the tree we found didn’t have a nearby mate, the nuts would never develop.
That tree when we found it was measured by the American Chestnut Society as officially 65 feet tall — one of the largest in Tennessee. But it had the blight, as they all do, and that tree finally died in 2020.
There are many other American chestnut trees here in Cumberland County. I found another one in the woods that was 50 feet tall, and several smaller ones.
There is one on the Overlook trail about 6 feet tall that is marked with a sign. Another one is on the Hemlock trail. And, one afternoon, I found 10 more on nearby Black Mountain.
And, during the Hiking Marathon, I spotted another near Ozone Falls.
Small ones are still around, but you have to look hard for them.
So why don’t we just plant the Chinese or Korean chestnut trees that are already resistant to the blight and forget the American trees?
For one, the American chestnut trees were straighter and taller, than the other species of chestnuts, which makes for better lumber. Some of the century-old log cabins in Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are built with very large chestnut logs that are still solid.
And, the smaller American chestnuts were known as better tasting and sweeter than Asian or Italian chestnuts.
Scientists have been working since the chestnuts began dying to develop a cure or a resistance to the chestnut fungus.
They are getting close.
You may not get to enjoy eating real American chestnuts roasted over an open fire, but hopefully you children or grandchildren will one day know exactly what Nat King Cole meant when he sang “chestnuts roasting on an open fire.”
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.