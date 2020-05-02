I know that a lot of folks are staying safe and staying home watching a lot of movies and doing puzzles. Well, I have a puzzle for you that is a murder mystery as real as any movie. See if you can solve it with me.
The mystery started when we checked on a bluebird nest. The previous week, there were five beautiful bluebird eggs in the nest box. This week when we checked, there were only two eggs. So, what happened, and “whodunit?”
Here are the clues. The nest looked undisturbed, but the two eggs still in the nest looked “muddy” or dirty. The three missing eggs were found on the ground in front of the nest box. Two were broken, and one was still intact. Those are your clues.
The normal suspects in a case like this are a raccoon, a gray rat snake, a house wren, and a house sparrow. All of these suspects are known nest box predators.
The fact that the eggs looked muddy makes us think of a raccoon, because raccoons often leave muddy footprints on their nightly romps. However, raccoons raid nest boxes by reaching in the hole and pulling out the occupants along with much of the nest. Because the nest looked undisturbed and the eggs were not eaten, it is obvious that a raccoon did not do this crime.
Gray rat snakes are probably the No. 1 predator of bird nests in Tennessee. The undisturbed nest indicates that the perpetrator could be a rat snake. Snakes go into a nest, eat the eggs or occupants and leave the nest mostly undisturbed. Since no eggs were eaten, a rat snake is not a suspect in this case.
House wrens are cavity nesters like bluebirds. House wrens want that nest box, and they will remove other birds’ eggs to try to take over the box for themselves. They often leave a clue of two small holes in damaged or removed eggs. I didn’t notice any small holes in the damaged eggs, but a wren is still a suspect.
House sparrows are non-native birds originally from Europe. They very aggressively take over many available cavities and exclude native cavity nesters like bluebirds, chickadees and tree swallows. Like house wrens, house sparrows will also remove eggs from a bluebird nest.
But the clue that solves this case is the muddy eggs. Bluebird eggs are normally shiny blue and clean as can be. A closer look determined that is wasn’t really mud on the eggs, but blood. It was blood from the female bluebird that had been sitting on her eggs.
House sparrows will kill any bird that they can catch on a nest. They kill by pecking the head and eyes of the native bird. Usually in the case of a house sparrow attack, we find the bluebird, tree swallow or chickadee dead on the nest. In this case the bluebird was able to escape, almost certainly to die from her wounds later.
So, a house sparrow is the obvious murderer in this case.
We normally don’t find house sparrows in open areas like golf courses, parks or suburban backyards, where we typically place bluebird nest boxes. House sparrows are usually found around fast food restaurants, supermarkets or farms. Since they are a non-native invasive species, you may legally kill house sparrows to protect native species. Many folks have trouble killing a house sparrow, but if one shows up near a bluebird nest box, you often have a choice. You can catch and kill the house sparrow, or wait until the house sparrow kills the bluebird female and, often, all of the babies. Other native sparrows do not cause problems, only house sparrows.
It is a tough life out there in nature. Bluebirds, chickadees and tree swallows often battle over a nest box. Each wants a place to build a nest. But those battles rarely end in injury. We hate to lose a nest of birds to raccoons or snakes, but those animals are just eating to live. House sparrows kill, not to eat, but to eliminate competition. It is hard to like a house sparrow.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
