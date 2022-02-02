Bridges can be beautiful, but more than that, what would we do without them?
Daniel Boone didn’t have bridges. He waded, swam or rafted across rivers.
Bridges are critical on highways, and fun and appreciated on hiking trails.
Here are eight bridges that you might want to get to know. Most are around here, but a few are far away.
See how many you can identify before you read the description below the photos.
Enjoy the beauty and function of trail bridges as well as bridges on road trips like the Natchez Trace or the Blue Ridge Parkway. Bridges are beautiful.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
