You’ve got to love the great outdoors. For some, it might just be walking in a park and admiring the flowers. For others, it might be hiking 1,000 miles with everything you need on your back.
I haven’t hike long distances, but I have done three- to five-day backpacking trips.
When I lived in Texas, three friends and I decided drive to Arizona and backpack hike the Grand Canyon. This was before I had all of the modern lightweight gear. We rented backpacks, sleeping bags, and tents from REI in Dallas, got a back country permit for the Grand Canyon, and headed off for our adventure.
Our permit was for two nights at the Hermit campground at Monument Creek. Hermit’s is not much of a campground, just some cleared area with a solar pit toilet. And it was not on one of the normal trails down the Grand Canyon; it was on a remote trail where few people go.
The National Park service describes Hermit trail as a trail for “experienced and knowledgeable backpackers.”
That certainly did not describe us at the time. In three days, we only saw three other people, one young couple, and Helga.
The night before we left, I loaded up my pack, tried it on, and then proceeded to remove 10 pounds of “unnecessary stuff.” Sixteen pounds of water (2 gallons) was over a third of the weight in the backpack.
It took us eight hours to hike down to Hermit campground, just above the Colorado River.
One of our companions, Jim, laid down on the trail a mile before we got to the campground and declared that he couldn’t go any farther.
“Just leave me”, he said, “I’ll just sleep here on the trail tonight.”
We didn’t leave him, but we covered the last mile taking turns carrying Jim’s 40-pound backpack as well as our own.
If you want to get an idea of what it is to hike the Grand Canyon, try the Chimney Tops trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In one direction, every step is up, and in the other direction, every step is down.
When we got to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, our quadriceps were shot. The next morning, we could barely walk, and we spent much the day just lying around watching lizards scurrying around and over us.
We all carried our water in gallon jugs. We had hid some in the rocks part-way down to make sure we would have some on the way back out three days later.
Our plan was to boil water from Monument Creek while camping, but we soon discovered that boiling was a slow, fuel-consuming and inefficient process. Luckily, a young couple came by with a then-new-fangled, water filter and filtered a few gallons of water for us.
We were learning a lot.
I had purchased freeze-dried packets of food for my meals. I guess it provides nutrition, but not much taste.
I had laughed at my buddy who packed a loaf of bread and a can of Spam for his meals. After the first night I offered him $10 for a slice of Spam.
The only other person besides the young couple we saw was a single woman hiker we nicknamed “Helga.” Helga was big, strong-looking and blonde.
On the third day we decide to start hiking out before dawn, because it took us eight hours to hike down, we weren’t sure if we could get Jim up to the top again by nightfall.
We left in the dark with headlights and flashlights stumbling over rocks and watching for rattlesnakes. An hour up the trail, it was getting light. We could look back over a mile and see that Helga was beginning to take down her tent.
Another hour up the trail, and Helga, barely breathing hard, wished us “good morning” as she whisked past us.
Our legs held out since we were using different muscles going up than we did on the way down. We reached the top by early afternoon, and climbing out of the canyon was actually easier than going down.
We all survived our rookie backpacking trip, even Jim.
Since that time, I bought all of the latest lightweight gear, including a water filter, and my wife Nancy and I completed a number of multi-day backpacking trips with the Sierra Club to Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico and Big Bend National Park in Texas.
These days, my tent is usually a Hampton Inn and my backpack is a suitcase on wheels.
I did buy some Spam last week just to see if it tasted as great as it did at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. I can report that, for me, it is no longer worth $10 a slice, or even $3.49 for a full can.
Everything is relative. But getting out to enjoy the outdoors hasn’t changed.
It is just as great as it always was. I just do it differently now.
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
