You have probably been to Chattanooga a number of times.
So have I.
There is a lot to see and do there. On our latest trip, six of us found some new adventures.
I am sure you have experienced the excellent aquarium, the Imax theater, the inclined railway to Signal Mountain — maybe even Rock City or the Chattanooga Zoo, and, of course, the walk across the wide Tennessee River on the Walnut St. pedestrian bridge to the northside shops and Clumpies ice cream.
We also love the Bluff View Arts District with Tony’s restaurant, and Rembrandt’s Coffee shop, just a few blocks from busy Market St.
But, on this trip we found a new (to us) place to visit: the Chattanooga Audubon Society’s Audubon Acres nature preserve.
This is a great place to spend several hours exploring, hiking and learning. Just leave your pets at home. The park does not allow pets.
There is an entrance fee of $5, but it is well worth it. There is a small museum in the main building that you will want to explore when you check in.
One of the attendants spent some time with us explaining the exhibits.
The park is very well maintained and especially well signed. Signs identify plants and flowers, as well as what butterflies and insects depend on that specific plant.
Even better: Along the 5 miles of trails, many trees have signs explaining the name as well as the uses that the early pioneers had for each tree.
We learned a lot about many native trees.
The signs provided a good opportunity to try out some technology.
There are cellphone apps that claim to be able to identify plants if you just take a photo in the app. We used the excellent signage in the park to check the accuracy of the apps.
I have a Google Lens app on my phone. It works on more than plants. With Google Lens, you can take a photo of a building, a car, or just about any object.
For instance, I took a photo of a car with Google Lens and it said that I was looking at a 2016 Honda Accord. Very accurate.
Google Lens wasn’t quite as good at identifying plants. It was right some of the time, while other times it said it “couldn’t find a match.”
Another app that we used was called “Seek.” It correctly identified most of the plants, and trees that we tried it on.
Seek said that the leaves of one tree we were looking at was from a “Dawn Redwood.”
Whoever heard of a Dawn Redwood? But the sign on the tree confirmed that the app was correct.
There is another app that you can use to identify birds. This app is called Merlin. It was developed by Cornell University, and it is fantastic.
One of its best features is the ability to identify birds by sound. I have used it to identify birds that I can see singing, and it is always accurate.
At Audubon Acres we heard a faraway bird that we didn’t know. Merlin identified it as a red-shouldered hawk.
With another app called iBird Pro, I played the call for a red-shouldered hawk and, sure enough, the distant bird replied. High tech can help us to understand nature.
Another, very interesting exhibit at the nature preserve is a display of 1,200 bird eggs. The eggs are made out of clay and are exact replicas, painted to match the exact color pattern and unique size of each species.
The egg collection took 15 years to make by a man named C.E. Blevins. The display also includes the nests of many different birds.
The Chattanooga chapter of the Tennessee Bluebird Society has many bluebird nest boxes at the park. One even has an in-box camera, so during the summer nesting season you can watch the action inside the box at the main headquarters building.
So, if you are looking for a nearby day or two road trip, think about Chattanooga. We have been there many times and always find something new to explore there.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.