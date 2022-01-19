Nighttime can’t be scary for us humans. There are things out there at night that could be in those shadows.
We rely on eyesight more than our other senses, and when we can’t see, our other senses take over — mostly our sense of imagination!
It is dark outside. What was that sound? Did you hear that? Could something get me at any moment? Could it be a bear, a coyote, a burglar, a rabid raccoon, Bigfoot, the boogeyman — or even Jason?
Part of the reason we get scared in the dark is that humans were made for daylight. Some animals’ eyes are made to see better in low light. Ours aren’t.
Many animals’ eyes have a reflective layer that allows them to see much better in the dark. Human eyes don’t have that extra reflective layer.
Sometimes you can tell what animal is staring into your headlights or your flashlight by the color of the reflecting eyes.
White reflective eyes indicate a dog or coyote.
Yellow eyes could be a deer or raccoon.
Orange eyes means you are looking at a bear, possum, owl, or even a moth.
Red eyes shining back at you come from rabbits, alligators or the boogeyman.
And, if the eyes don’t reflect back at you, it means it is a burglar, or your neighbor Bob.
There is a lot of activity out there at night that we never see. Some animals come out at night to avoid predators, and conversely some predators are nocturnal to be able to sneak up on prey. Other animals use the night to avoid human activity.
Two very common local animals that you almost never see are gray foxes and flying squirrels. You might see a red fox or a gray squirrel during the day, but rarely a gray fox or a flying squirrel.
Owls, skunks, coyotes and bats are mostly nocturnal. Snakes are mostly diurnal, but when it is hot in the summer, they may be more active in the cooler night.
You are more likely to encounter a bear or pig in the dark than you are in the sunlight.
Are you scared yet?
Well, the good news is that because these nocturnal animals are adapted to the night, you probably won’t encounter them. Animals that operate in the dark often have other senses besides eyesight to help them out.
Most nocturnal animals have better hearing and smell than humans, plus they often have bigger, light-capturing eyes, and long whiskers to navigate in low light.
They use these senses to avoid you because the scariest of all mammals are humans.
Light-loving humans get scared because we are at a big disadvantage in the dark, and because of our big imagination.
However, we can level the playing field with technology. The ultimate technology might be night-vision goggles or heat-sensing cameras, but you don’t have to go that far.
Trail cameras and wireless outdoor cameras are very inexpensive these days — and very effective.
A trail camera or two in your yard will record any motion, day or night, and store it on a chip that can be viewed on your computer.
To see the ultimate example of what is possible, Google “log crossing trail camera” and see what one man in Pennsylvania captured on his trail camera. This amazing YouTube video is in daylight, but a trail camera would capture activity just as well at night.
At night, trail cameras capture images either in black and white using infrared, or in color using lights. The infrared type doesn’t scare the wildlife as much as the ones that use a flash of light. You can find many highly rated trail cameras on Amazon for less than $100.
Another option to see what goes on at night is a wireless outdoor camera. I have a couple of Blink cameras that work day or night within 100 feet or my house and instantly send video or still images directly to my cellphone. At the same time, they also record everything, including sound. You can usually find a two-camera kit for less than $100 on Amazon, Walmart or Best Buy.
So now, there should no longer be a reason to be afraid of what is out there at night. Once you see that it is just raccoons, deer, bears and coyotes, and that all of those things will run away from you, you can be brave in the dark.
Knowledge, truth, and facts aren’t scary.
It is only people wandering around in the dark with a vivid imagination that makes things scary. The boogeyman and Bigfoot: I can’t help you with those.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
