I get lots of questions about bluebirds, especially this time of year when the bluebird nesting season is just underway.
Many people have bluebird nest boxes in their backyards, and our Cumberland County Bluebird Club monitors more than 280 boxes located in public areas, so there are a lot of places for questions to come from.
The first question is, “Why do we put up nest boxes for bluebirds, but not for many other birds?”
Well, more than 100 years ago, some humans decided to import house sparrows and starlings from England. Most non-natives, you and me included, have caused nothing but trouble ever since.
Aggressive house sparrows and starlings take over nearly all available holes in trees that bluebirds need for their nests. By building nest boxes for bluebirds, their populations are back to where they were before house sparrows.
So, you are going to help bluebirds. Then the question is, “Where should I place my bluebird nest box?”
In an open area, like a lawn, is the best place. Wooded areas are better for wrens, chickadees, or tufted titmice, not bluebirds.
You may have read that you should face a nest box toward the east. I have found that direction doesn’t matter. I like to face boxes toward an open area, and where you can watch it from your window or porch.
Placing a nest box on a tree is an invitation for snakes, raccoons, ants and mice. On a pole or post, at least 5 feet away from trees or shrubs, is better. On a pole with a predator guard is best.
One common question is, “Do I need a baffle on my nest box?” The raccoons and rat snakes prefer that you don’t add a baffle, but the baby birds sure would like one. Rat snakes and raccoons are the top two predators of nest boxes. You love baby birds, but snakes and raccoons love them more. Without a baffle, you will soon, or sometime in the future, be serving lunch for a predator.
The best kinds of baffles are the large, cone-shaped ones that you can buy at places like Wild Birds Unlimited or online, or the stovepipe “Kingston” predator guards that you can make yourself. Either type is very effective.
You may have noticed “Noel guards” on some of the boxes on some golf courses. This 6-inch-deep screen surrounding the entrance hole is meant to stop raccoons, and it worked very well where we first tried them last year. You will see more and more Noel guards on boxes in public areas this year where we don’t usually have Kingston guards. Noel guards are easy to make, and you can find plans for both those and for Kingston guards online.
If you found broken bluebird eggs on the ground in front of your nest box, the probable culprit is a house wren. House wrens remove eggs and even the new babies of other birds because they want that nest box. Boxes at least 50 feet from wooded or brushy area have fewer wren problems. Bluebirds like open areas, like your lawn. House wrens would rather be close to cover.
OK, so there is a nest in your bluebird box, but so far it is empty, what is happening?
Once they start, bluebirds take up to a week to complete a nest of either pine needles or dead grass. Eggs start to appear, one per day, shortly after the nest is complete. But sometimes, the female may take up to three weeks before she lays the first egg. If it is longer than three weeks, you may want to remove that nest and let the process start over.
What are your odds of attracting bluebirds to the nest box in your yard?
Your odds are very good. Out of 250 nest boxes that our club monitored last year, fewer than 15 were empty. That is about a 94% success rate. Usually the occupants were bluebirds, but tree swallows, and sometimes Carolina chickadees, all beautiful native birds, will use the bluebird boxes.
If you live in Fairfield Glade, you probably noticed the blue nest boxes along Village Drive and several adjacent streets. Normally we don’t paint bluebird boxes, but we painted those highly visible ones so that residents, guests, and visitors would know what they were … blue for bluebirds.
We are only a week or two into the nesting season, so how are those new blue boxes in the middle of the street doing?
It is still early, but already those 15 boxes have eight bluebird nests, four Carolina chickadee nests, and three boxes are still empty.
If you have more bluebird questions, feel free to email me, or go to Sialis.org. That site has answers to any bluebird question that you might have.
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.