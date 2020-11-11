I had so many positive responses about a road trip to northwestern Tennessee in the last Enjoying Nature article, that I will tell you about another.
About two weeks ago, four of us (two couples) booked two nights in a cabin at Roan Mountain State Park. Roan Mountain is in northeast Tennessee, about a three-hour drive from Crossville.
Our itinerary could be a good outline for your own fun Tennessee road trip.
If you leave at 8 a.m., you will get to Roan Mountain State Park just after noon Eastern time. You could take your first day’s lunch with you, or make a stop in Johnson City on the way.
At Roan Mountain State Park, we checked in, unloaded the cars and immediately headed 8 miles up Route 143 to Carver’s Gap on the Tennessee/North Carolina state line. We wanted to hike the Appalachian Trail up there in the warmth of an October afternoon.
That area is known for the beautiful grassy balds along the top of the mountain. Balds are wide open areas with no trees, only grass and small bushes. Parking there is just a wide area beside the road, but it was full of at least 30 cars that day. You will park right at the sign that says, “Welcome to North Carolina”.
The people belonging to the cars were scattered all over the area, enjoying the beautiful long-distance views along that section of the Appalachian Trail. Hike as far as you like, to Round Bald, Jane Bald, or on to Grassy Ridge Bald, in and then back out. These are the longest and highest stretches of grassy balds in the Appalachian Mountains. A few years ago, about 10 of us spent a weekend camping there on the balds, babysitting a herd of goats that were a grazing experiment to keep the balds open, just like wildlife and cattle did many years before.
After spending as much time up there as you like, just for fun, see if you can make it back all the way to Roan Mountain State Park without touching the gas pedal once. It’s almost 8 miles downhill all the way. Trust me; it can be done.
This time we cooked dinner in our warm and dry state park cabin, instead of in a tent in a downpour on the balds. The cabin had two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen and a large living room with a wood-burning stove. But one of the best features was four rocking chairs on the front porch. If you go, hopefully a sunny day will allow you to spend some time there too.
The next day, after breakfast in the cabin, we headed 20 miles away to Banner Elk, NC, for the day. Along the way, we detoured to Elk River Falls. Don’t miss Elk River Falls. Ask at Roan Mountain for directions, or watch for the sign along the highway to Banner Elk, or ask your car’s GPS. My car found the way.
After turning off the main road, follow a winding road for several miles. When the road turns to gravel you are 100 yards from the end of the road and the parking lot for the Falls.
Elk River Falls is beautiful. A short 1/4-mile hike takes you to the top of the falls. The folks walking too close to the edge, just next to the sign that said people and pets have died there, sent me right on by, on the trail to the bottom of the falls. At the bottom, you can walk out on a large rock for a great view and a better experience.
On to Banner Elk, we had lunch on the outdoor porch of a main street restaurant. Unfortunately, the annual wooly bear (caterpillar) races were canceled this year in Banner Elk. Maybe next October. In the winter, the town is headquarters to two nearby ski slopes.
Eight miles further, again along a very winding road, we stopped in the town of Valle Cruces, best known for the original Mast General Store. We wondered what hundreds of people were doing in this small town on a Wednesday in mid-October. But we were there, too, so go figure.
If you get to Roan Mountain, and to Banner Elk, make sure you continue on to Valle Cruces and the Mast Store.
We ate dinner at Sorrento’s in Banner Elk, again outside. Back at the cabin, we played cards and a marble game called Aggravation for the second night in a row. A two-bedroom cabin is so much better than a hotel when traveling with others.
On the way home the next day, we stopped in Jonesborough, TN, not much out of the way, but not to miss if you have never been there.
Cruise the many shops on the downtown streets, sit awhile in one of the sidewalk benches, and just relax in the oldest town in Tennessee.
Short road trips can be safe in these times of COVID-19 if you follow a few precautions. Limit your visits to restaurants, and sit outside if that is an option and the temperature allows. Wash your hands or sanitize often, and wear your darn mask.
That is your three-day road trip to northeastern Tennessee. You could spend a week in the area, but three days will give you a fun, inexpensive, vacation in another part of our beautiful state.
