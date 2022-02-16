If you had lived in the Eastern United States in the 1600s, you could have looked out of your window and seen two of the most abundant animals that ever lived here.
You could have seen passenger pigeons and Carolina parakeets.
Originally, these two birds flew in these parts by the hundreds of thousands, and even millions in the case of the passenger pigeon.
By 1918, the last of these two species was gone, due mostly to slaughter by humans.
They are not alone. Since the 16th century, more than 600 vertebrate species have gone extinct in the world. Five hundred have gone extinct in just the last 100 years. Yowza!
But there are a few success stories, and you can look out of your window and see some of those successes right around here.
The American bald eagle story is known by most people. DDT was an agricultural insecticide that was very effective against almost all insects and even disease-carrying mosquitoes. It was colorless, tasteless and almost odorless.
However, when several bird populations began to plummet, especially raptors, it was discovered that DDT interfered with calcium production and caused weak eggshells that broke easily and failed to hatch.
By 1963, only 417 pairs of bald eagles remained in the lower 48 states.
DDT was banned in 1972, and raptor populations began to recover.
Just in the last 10 years bald eagle populations have quadrupled. There are now more than 70,000 nesting bald eagle pairs.
Four hundred and seventeen to 70,000 is a great success. We came very close to losing our national bird.
There is a similar story with the wild turkey. It wasn’t DDT, but rather habitat loss and overhunting that decimated wild turkey populations. I know the Pennsylvania story, and it is probably similar in Tennessee.
By 1900, wild turkeys in Pennsylvania had dwindled to just a few thousand. For 50 years, wildlife officials raised wild turkeys in captivity and released them in the wild, but the released birds didn’t last long, and the wild population didn’t grow. Then in the 1960s, they tried a new approach called trap and transfer.
Wild turkeys were captured in large nets and moved to other areas where turkey habitat was good but turkeys were scarce.
Trap and transfer method was wildly successful and it was adopted in other states with great success. Pennsylvania now has more than 400,000 estimated wild turkeys from only a few thousand a 100 years ago. Wild turkeys in your backyard in Cumberland County are part of that turkey success story.
Bluebirds are the official bird of Cumberland County, Crossville, Fairfield Glade and Pleasant Hill. We have lots of beautiful Eastern bluebirds.
Originally, 20 million Eastern bluebirds flew in the U.S. But by 1960, that population had dropped almost 90% to only 2 million. The reason — introduced European house sparrows, and starlings. Those non-native, invasive birds out compete bluebirds for nesting sites and even kill bluebirds on the nest.
But bluebird nesting boxes have once again given bluebirds places to lay their eggs. The good news is that Eastern bluebird populations are now back to their original 20 million.
Elk originally roamed over the entire U.S. But by 1850 the last elk in Tennessee was shot, and so were all in every other Eastern state.
Through reintroductions, Tennessee now has about 400 wild elk, Kentucky has 12,000, and other Eastern states have several hundred each.
Without these successful reintroductions, you would have to go to Colorado to see their 300,000 elk, or to some other Western state.
Before 1800, American bison covered the continent with an estimated 60 million animals. In 100 years, by 1900, bison were down to the last 300 total animals. Just 300!
Today through conservation efforts, there are 500,000 bison, most on ranches, but about 15,000 roam free.
Beavers, fishers, otters and peregrine falcons are other success stories in Tennessee and across the U.S.
So, when you look out your window or drive around Tennessee, watch for American bald eagles, wild turkeys, bluebirds, elk, beavers, fishers, otters,or peregrine falcons.
Or, if you visit Yellowstone National Park and see bison or gray wolves, thank your lucky stars for the beautiful animals that were almost gone forever.
Those are animals that you almost didn’t know except in pictures. We darn humans sure can screw things up. Every once in a while, we are able to do some good, at least for a little while.
Appreciate nature while we can.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
