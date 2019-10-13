It is not always the big and obvious that you enjoy the most and remember the best. For me, it might be that hole-in-the-wall bar with pizza and local beer, instead of the highly advertised steak house and fine wine. Well, we stumbled onto one of those small gems last week in Chattanooga.
By stumbled, I mean we kind of found it by accident; beer was not involved. We were in Chattanooga for two days to attend an Eagles tribute band concert and had the next day to do something before heading home. We had been to Chattanooga several times previously and had already done all the big things: aquarium, IMAX, boat ride, inclined plane, Lookout Mountain, etc.
My friend, John, searching online, found some small nature center that was free, where we thought we might waste some time until our favorite Chattanooga restaurant opened on Sunday morning. The center is called the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. We had planned to spend an hour at most and ended up staying for several hours. We spent 20 minutes at least just watching the bobcat jumping from rock to tree to rock to check out the owl next door. It was a close-up view of an active bobcat, not just the normal fleeting glance that we normally see if we see a bobcat at all.
My favorite part of the nature center was the display of native animals, which included the bobcat. Big zoos are fine, but I am never going to run into an elephant or a tiger in the woods behind my house. I like to see animals that I might actually see. Where we live we might run into a bobcat or a pine snake, hear a barred owl or watch some sandhill cranes fly overhead. At this nature center, you can observe these animals from a few feet away. Red wolves used to live in Tennessee and there are seven here. Owls, red-shouldered hawks, vultures and sandhill cranes are native animals that you might never get close to, but you can here.
There is also a handicap-accessible boardwalk over a seasonal wetland that takes you to a large treehouse. The wetland was dry at this time of year, but it would be great to go there in the spring. Other trails loop around ponds and swamps and beside rivers. There are benches to sit on and watch for wild beavers, nutria and turtles.
The arboretum boasts that more than 100 trees and other plants are labeled and identified. At least one trail has several signs challenging you to look closer and find some nearby spider web or animal evidence. You can learn as you go.
There is a paved loop road that you can drive around if you don't want to hike. That road was closed for some repairs on the day that we visited, but a guided tour group was able to go on the roads in all-electric four-wheeled crazy looking "Swincar" vehicles. A separate company called Adventure Sports Innovations was leading that nature center approved tour. It looked like we might have to return for that adventure for another day.
Is the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center worth a drive to Chattanooga? Probably not; it is not a destination event like a major city zoo, aquarium or the Biltmore. But it is worth a visit if you are in Chattanooga. The center is closed on Mondays, and although it is free, they suggest a $10 donation. It is only six miles from the Chattanooga city center and well worth going there for a relaxing, educational, nature experience.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
