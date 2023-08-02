Don Hazel
Like many of you, my wife and I like to sit outside on a nice evening, sip our after-dinner coffee, and just watch.
If your spot is in the front of the house, you might watch and wave at the neighbors out for their evening walk, or wonder where all the cars are going tonight.
But our chairs are on the back deck, where the sights are trees, mountains and, often, wildlife.
Luckily, we don’t seem to have to worry about mosquitoes, and the pesky gnats are either not out in the evening or our deck is too high off of ground level for them to find us.
Those quiet evenings remind me of the Eagles’ song, “Peaceful, Easy Feeling,” but I think of it as “peaceful easy evening.”
You can learn something, even just by doing nothing but watching.
For instance, we observe which plants the rabbit likes best. We have a wild cottontail that is in our backyard every morning at dawn, and every evening from about 6 until we go into the house and quit watching her (or him). We refer to the rabbit as “her.”
My wife is happy when the rabbit eats the couple of weeds that are poking up through the mulch, but not as thrilled when Mrs. Rabbit moves over to the flowers.
Butterfly weed and black-eyed Susans are high on the menu. We have enough that we are willing to share a few for the peaceful bunny.
The groundhog was also active the other evening. For the last couple of years, the groundhog would bolt for the woods at just our sight.
But he (she) has calmed down this year. I suspect that a former neighbor might have harassed the groundhog, which made him (we like to think of the groundhog as “him”) wary of people.
However, we are not as happy about a tame groundhog as we are about the cute rabbit. The groundhog is bigger and fatter than the rabbit, and we think that our flowers are contributing to his size.
When he moves into the flowers, we clap our hands and he knows to waddle back to the weeds and grass. I am not sure how long this flower-avoidance training will work.
We were one of the first houses in our neighborhood 18 years ago, and the deer in this area were not used to humans. For the first couple of years, we never saw a deer that wasn’t running.
But, like the groundhog, the deer have adjusted, and now we can sit on our deck and talk to them down below, and they just look up at us and continue munching on the flowers, or hopefully something else.
We don’t feed the deer, and we don’t feed the birds birdseed for a couple of reasons.
First, wildlife doesn’t need our help.
Secondly, feeding deer causes a number of problems; often hurting them more than helping. (Research it.)
And third, birdseed, corn or other food, attracts unwanted visitors, like chipmunks, rats, mice and the animals that eat those — like snakes.
Any kind of unnatural food can attract bears.
Bears getting into bird feeders causes bears to lose their natural fear of humans, and that can cause problems.
Please, take you bird feeders, including hummingbird feeders, in at night. You don’t want to be the reason someone gets hurt by a bear. That is not a peaceful easy evening.
One recent evening a doe walked through the yard with her fawn. The fawn watched us closely, but the doe was unconcerned.
After a while, the doe drifted in one direction, and the long-legged, frisky fawn wandered into the woods.
Ten minutes later the doe returned — and I learned something new.
The doe walked with a purpose with her nose to the ground. She was following the exact path that the fawn had taken into the woods.
She was trailing the fawn.
A half-hour later they were back together, across the street in a neighbor’s front yard.
Later I did some research and found that deer have very good noses, considered to have a better sense of smell than a dog.
I have always liked the “First Nation proverb” that says, “If a pine needle falls in the woods, the eagle sees it, the deer hears it, and the bear smells it.”
Now I think, the deer smelled it too.
Sometimes we have to remind ourselves to turn off the crazy political news, put down the smartphone, move away from the computer and sit outside and have a peaceful, easy evening.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
