Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.