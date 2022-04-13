With cameras everywhere these days, anytime a crime is committed it is a good bet that the bad guy was captured on a photo or video at or near the scene.
We have seen it play out on TV, either real, on the news, or in a TV show, where photos from security cameras, traffic intersections, doorbell cameras or just some stranger’s iPhone help to identify what happened and who did it.
Deer hunters have used trail cameras for years to identify where the big bucks roam and what time of day they show up.
Also, many homeowners have trail cameras in their back yards to capture wildlife photos and videos.
Traditional trail cameras have a motion sensor which triggers the camera anytime motion is detected. If a deer walks by, the trail cam snaps a photo or video and then captures the image on a video card. A day or a week later, you visit the camera, retrieve the video card, and take it to your computer to see what happened since you last checked.
The disadvantage with this type of trail camera is that the bear might have been in your yard last week, but you don’t find out until your retrieve the video card much later.
There are newer trail cameras that connect to the cellphone system. For a monthly fee for a cell data plan, this type of trail cam can notify you immediately when it senses motion and captures an image. They can be placed anywhere a cellphone works.
A few years ago, I had a tiny camera that I could mount inside the bluebird nest box in my yard.
It was connected with a cable that ran across the yard, through the shrubbery, under the front door and into my TV.
We were able to watch eggs the size of a basketball hatch into baby bluebirds right in the living room on my 50-inch TV.
But technology keeps improving. Today, you can buy small wireless cameras that work off of your Wi-Fi and internet.
They are small enough to mount inside a bluebird nest box to be able to watch the whole bluebird life process, from nest building, to egg laying, hatching, feeding and fledging.
These cameras have really caught on with bluebirders. Tennessee Bluebird Society clubs across the state are now making taller nest boxes to accommodate the cameras.
There are several manufacturers, but the Blink outdoor camera is the one that seems to be most popular.
You can set the Blink camera to capture a photo or video when motion is detected, just like a regular trail camera. The difference is that when the Blink camera captures an image, it can immediately notify your cellphone and save the video at the same time.
So, besides watching bluebirds hatch, here are some other uses for the Blink outdoor camera. You can mount it in your backyard so that anytime any animal (or your neighbor) wanders through your yard, you will know immediately and at the same time have a video of whatever it was.
I have learned that about three times a week, shortly after dark, a gray fox travels through my yard along the same route every time. A possum and a skunk wander through also, but with no regular route or schedule. Around 6 a.m. every day, just as it is getting light, the rabbit, or a couple of them, begin to scamper around.
When my cellphone dings in the late afternoon, I know to look out back to see how many deer nibbling grass today.
You can place a Blink camera near your front door. It works similar to a Ring doorbell. Even if I am miles away, I know when the mail carrier leaves a package at my front door. I can even talk to visitors through the camera from anywhere.
So, if you have been thinking of getting trail camera, you might want to consider a Blink outdoor camera instead. Advantage: real-time notification and video. Disadvantage: Only works within about 100 feet from your house.
If you buy one you will need a kit. Either a one-camera kit, two-camera kit — up to a 10-camera kit. The kit includes the sync module that makes the whole thing work.
You can capture video and images on the company’s cloud storage for a few dollars a month, or on your own flash drive for free.
Check around for the best price. Some retail store almost always has a sale. The camera is made by Amazon but is sold many places such as Walmart or Best Buy.
So now, with one of these cameras, when your phone dings, you can look out the back door and catch the bad guy eating your flowers right in the act.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.
com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.