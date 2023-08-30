When you think about trout (which I often do, don’t you?), you probably don’t think about the South.
After all, trout are cold-water fish. If the water temperature gets above 70 degrees, trout are just hanging on to survive; hoping to live long enough until the water cools off again.
When you think about trout, you might logically think about Montana, Colorado, Pennsylvania or Michigan.
But you might want to change your thinking to closer to home.
Think about Tennessee trout.
There are two reasons that Tennessee is a good place for cold water trout — the 6,000-foot high Smoky Mountains, and tailwaters.
The streams that originate in the high altitudes of the Smokies are cold. Even with the hot days that we are having lately, the water temperature currently in the Little River in Townsend is below 70 degrees.
It is colder everywhere up from there. That is water that supports trout.
One of the best things about fishing in the Smokies is that all of the fish that you will catch there are wild, meaning that they are not stocked.
Stocking was stopped in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 1975, so that every fish in those streams grew up there from an egg to an adult.
No gray hatchery fish; only beautiful, colorful, natural, wild trout. It isn’t like that most places.
The only native trout from Tennessee are brook trout. But like most of the United States, brown trout from Germany, and rainbow trout from the Pacific Northwest have been introduced just about everywhere.
The browns and rainbows in the Smokies aren’t natives, but they live and prosper there now.
They are like you and me; our ancestors might not have been from here, but we now call Tennessee home.
Dams completely change the environment of a river, in many ways. For trout in the South, a dam can be a good thing. The water in a lake can be warm on top but very cold near the bottom.
When that cold water is released from the bottom of the lake, the water downstream, called a “tailwater,” can support trout, where before the dam, it couldn’t.
Tennessee has six rivers listed in the book “America’s 100 Best Trout Streams.” Four of those steams are tailwaters that can grow some very large fish.
The Caney Fork River, west of Cookeville, is one of those rivers, and it is the closest trout stream to Cumberland County.
You can wade fish the Caney Fork, but the wading access is limited to five or six locations. We do that every week, but so does every other fisherman, all at the same locations.
The river holds trout for many miles, but wading fishermen are concentrated at a few locations, so the fish at those locations are caught before they can grow, and even if they are caught and released, they become harder to catch the next time.
A friend and I recently floated the Caney Fork with a fly-fishing guide. We had a great day, catching and releasing over 40 trout, most in the 12- to-16-inch range.
When you fish with a guide, you can concentrate on catching instead of navigating and rowing.
When you float the river, and access places where most people can’t reach, the trout are less finicky, bigger and more colorful, because they have lived in the river longer.
A brilliantly colored rainbow trout is beautiful compared to a gray, recently stocked fish, that until recently, grew up eating Purina trout chow pellets.
Floating a Tennessee tailwater might not be the same as floating the Henry’s Fork in Idaho or the Yellowstone in Montana, but it is a lot closer, a lot less expensive, and pretty darn nice. We are excited, but not surprised, when someone catches a 20-inch-plus fish on a Tennessee tailwater.
Tennessee might be in the South, but it is a good state for trout fishing. Sunny, raining, hot or cold, it is always a good day when you are on the water.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.