You might not know about Bill Ewasko around here, but he is well known around Joshua Tree National Park and around the U.S. Over the years, his story has appeared in numerous national magazines and newspapers, including the New York Times. Now the story has a local connection.
On June 24, 2010, 66-year-old Bill Ewasko travelled from Georgia to hike alone at Joshua Tree National Park in southern California. He had hiked by himself in the park several times before, and he planned carefully and did several things right. He left his girlfriend a daily hike itinerary, and he agreed to phone in every night to let her know he was safely returned to his motel. So, when he didn’t check in as scheduled the first evening, a search was started. Rangers searched for him for 11 days with horses, dogs, helicopters, airplanes and on foot. He wasn’t found.
Over the next 11 plus years, thousands of hours were spent by amateurs continuing to search for Bill. There were all kinds of theories about his disappearance, including kidnapping, murder, suicide, or just plain disappearing on purpose. One person in particular made over 30 trips to Joshua Tree National Park just to try to find this missing hiker.
Except for his car at a trailhead parking lot, no trace was ever found of Bill Ewasko. That is, until a few weeks ago.
Local Fairfield Glade resident Mary Nagy and her son, Zach, had hiked in Joshua Tree National Park a few years previously. They returned to the park earlier this month with four friends to do some backpacking. They had set up their tents in the back country late one afternoon, and then decided to hike to a nearby hill for a better view of the California sunset.
As they moved off the trail, someone spotted a bone, then another, then ribs, and then a human skull. They obviously knew this was significant. Luckily, they were able to find cell phone service, and they called the Joshua Tree ranger station.
But the rangers were gone for the day.
Next, they called 911 and reported the bones and the nearby backpack along with car keys, an old flip cell phone, a whistle, and a wallet with the driver’s license of Bill Ewasko. After a long silence at 911, they were told to stay put. Rangers were on the way.
With their cell phones and internet access, the group soon knew who Bill Ewasko was and the whole story of his disappearance. If you type “the mysterious disappearance and death of Bill Ewasko” into Google, you will find the long, detailed story.
Two rangers hiked in to meet the group that night, and three more arrived early the next morning. Then a helicopter, homicide detectives, a grief counselor (in case anyone needed them) and other officials arrived at this remote area.
Anytime a body is discovered, it is considered a possible homicide unless facts prove otherwise. Police procedures require that it be treated that way. The area was temporarily declared a possible crime scene, and the six hikers were interviewed by detectives individually to make sure all their stories matched. It was kind of like those cop shows on TV.
I don’t know if the authorities investigating the remains have officially declared that the person found was Bill Ewasko yet, but newspapers, magazines, radio stations, and blogs are reporting all the evidence indicates that is who it is.
I guess it is yet to be determined, if ever, why Bill Ewasko never made it out of the park alive. He was found nearly 10 miles from where his car was parked, which is much farther on foot over valleys, ridges and rocks. Did he get lost and run out of water? Did he break a leg alone out in the desert? Did he have a medical issue? Was he bitten by a rattlesnake?
We may never know.
One thing we do know, though, is that hiking alone, in the desert or anywhere, has risks. Even maps, water, a cell phone, a planned and known itinerary, and emergency whistle didn’t save Bill Ewasko.
Hiking with friends might have.
Mary and Zach are now safely home in Tennessee after quite an exciting time discovering the remains of a lost hiker in California.
