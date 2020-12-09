Winter is always a good time for reading. Actually, anytime is a good time for reading. It’s just that sitting in front of a fireplace on a cold winter day with a good book seems like the perfect place to be and thing to do.
I read 99% non-fiction, and I stumbled into some outstanding books that I know you will like. The reason I know you will like these books is because I passed them on to my wife, sister and friends, and they all loved them, too — so they come well recommended.
So here is a list of nine of the best books I read this summer, in no particular order.
Three of these books had been on my bookshelf for several years, but I never got around to reading them. All three were famous true stories that happened from 80-200 years ago. As you read them, think if you could have survived the ordeal.
Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage by Alfred Lansing. This is about British explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ill-fated journey to cross Antarctica in 1914. His ship, the Endurance, becomes frozen in the sea ice and the whole 27-man expedition must leave the ship and attempt to rescue themselves across 850 miles of ice and ocean for their only chance for survival. $14.99
Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand. This is the true story of Olympic runner Louis Zamperini, who joins the Army Air Force in World War II and is captured by the Japanese. This book was made into two different movies, but I can’t imagine how the movie could be anywhere near as good as the book. $13.35
In the Heart of the Sea – The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex by Nathaniel Philbrick. In 1820, Nantucket was the center of whaling in the world. Whaleships would sail from Nantucket in search of sperm whales for their valuable oil, and be at sea for several years. This true tale was the basis for the fictional story of Moby Dick, which isn’t as fictional as you’d think. $15.99
Becoming Odyssa: Adventures on the Appalachian Trail by Jennifer Pharr Davis. I heard Jennifer speak at the Appalachian Trail Festival in Damascus, VA, a few years ago and bought this book from her there. My wife read it, but I never got around to it until this summer. It is an excellent account of Jennifer’s solo hike on the AT. This isn’t your typical AT book about what to wear, what to eat, etc. This is about one woman’s experiences — some funny, some sad, and some inspiring — as she hikes 2,190 miles alone. Everyone I passed this book on to (at least six) loved it. $8.78
I never buy or even start to read a book without first checking the reviews on Amazon. Over the years I have bought many a good-looking, good-sounding book that turned out to be terrible. On Amazon, I search for books with at least several hundred reviews, and at least 4 out of 5 stars.
Then I “look inside” online and read several sample pages. Sometimes the author’s writing style just doesn’t suit me, and on Amazon I can read a few pages and check that out before ordering. Even when I buy a book at McKay’s Used Books in Knoxville, I check out the Amazon reviews before buying.
Below are some of the best books that I either found at Mc-Kay’s or bought from Amazon this year. The price shown is the Amazon price for a paperback, but you could get them cheaper on Kindle or possibly at the Art Circle Public Library in Crossville or McKay’s in Knoxville.
Alaska’s Wolf Man: The 1915-55 Wilderness Adventures of Frank Glaser by Jim Rearden. After he read this book, a friend said, “We have got to get some caribou meat.” Frank Glaser had an amazing life hunting wolves and eating caribou in Alaska. $19.89
The Pale-Faced Lie: A True Story by David Crow. This was a little different than most books I read. It is the story of an abused boy growing up with his dysfunctional family on a Navajo Indian reservation. As you are reading you wonder how this story could be true, but when you reach the end you realize that it is. I didn’t think my wife would like this book, but she liked it just as much as I did. $15.26
A Cast in the Woods: A Story of Fly Fishing, Fracking and Floods in the Heart of Trout Country by Stephen Sautner. This book didn’t have a lot of reviews on Amazon, but because it seemed to be about trout fishing and Pennsylvania, it caught my interest. But it is more about owning a cabin. If you ever owned a cabin or thought of owning one, you’ll like this book. $24.95
Bluebirds in My House: Bonnie and Ben by Arnette Heidcamp. This is an easy reading book about two orphaned bluebird babies the author raises in her house. There are many beautiful photos and you will learn all about bluebirds. If after reading this book you feel motivated, contact me about joining the
Tennessee Bluebird Society. $29, but as little as $5 used on Amazon.
And last, but one of the best, is a book I found at a friend’s house in North Carolina. He let me borrow it and I mailed it back when I was done.
Dreams of El Dorado: A History of the American West by H.W. Brands. This 500-page book was bigger than I usually like to tackle, but since you’ll hardly ever put it down, it goes quickly. It covers the history of the western U.S. from the Louisiana Purchase until 1900. I liked it because subjects such as the Lewis and Clark Expedition or Crazy Horse, or the Mormon story, are condensed into just one chapter each, instead of having to read a whole book about them. $15.83
Then, when everyone is done reading and passing on my books, I take them to McKay’s and turn them in. On my last trip, my returned books gave me $80 credit to spend on future purchases. What a deal!
