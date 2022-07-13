As my husband and I rode our motorcycle to the 2021 Fairfield Glade Corvette Cruise-in Car Show, we were met by beautiful queens who were telling us about a pageant in town.
“Why not fill out the application and compete in the Ms Senior Cumberland County Queen’s Pageant? We have a lot of fun!”
The requirements are to be 60 or older for this Age of Elegance competition and have lived in the county three months or more.
I told them thanks, but we live such a busy life that I didn’t really have time.
I met all the requirements; in fact, I was born and raised here.
Later, one of the former queens approached me at the Elks Lodge and said, “Let’s do this,” and handed me an application.
Well, thus was the beginning of a great experience: meeting great ladies, making new friends, and sharing great experiences.
It doesn’t seem possible that my reign as 2021 queen is about over. It’s been a whirlwind of fun events, community benefit and opportunities to show how our Age of Elegance queens could make positive impacts to the county and its people.
If any of you ladies would love to experience this, come join our sisterhood and try a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Who knows? You might be our 2022 Ms. Senior Cumberland County queen!
Looking forward to seeing you.
Call County Pageant Director Frances Brooks at 931-248-1988 or 2013 Ms. Senior Cumberland County Noelani DeRossett at 386-481-3894.
