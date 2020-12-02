The end-of-the-year Fairfield Glade Racquet Sports triples tournament was Sunday, Nov. 15.
Several players took their game to the next level or put their practice into play during the triples tennis tournament. Two divisions were offered, 3.0 and 3.5.
Triples is a signature game that uses a 3-on-3 format, with one player at the net and two at the baseline for each team. It’s fast moving, as players rotate positions after every point.
This year’s triples winners are:
3.0 Division: Ellen Piersol, Ro McCarthy and Joyce Stackhouse
3.5 Division: Barb Duncan, Judy Moore and Maryann Helbink
Thanks to all the players who came out to play in this fun tennis format.
