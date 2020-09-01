On Monday, Aug. 24, the Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency took delivery of their new response vehicle; a 2020 Ford F-150 Crew Cab 4x4 that was purchased with funds from both Cumberland County and the City of Crossville.
This vehicle will replace an older, smaller vehicle that EMA has used for many years.
The vehicle was equipped with emergency equipment (from On-Duty Depot), graphics (from Outlaw Graphics), and other supplies with funds from a grant provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The vehicle will be used daily by the EMA office to support their mission to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters both man-made and natural within Cumberland County and including the City of Crossville.
EMA anticipates this vehicle to serve the community for many years to come and would like to say a big thank you to everyone who made it possible for them to receive this much needed asset.
