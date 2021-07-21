The local Elks Lodge Veterans Services Committee recently honored Les Kegelbein, a 96-year-old veteran of World War II.
Kegelbein enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17, and trained to be a combat medic. He entered the war in France.
He was presented a Certificate of Recognition, a Patriot Pride lap throw, a “Never Alone” bracelet, and a retired flag star card.
The certificate read, in part, “Your courage and tireless devotion to the rendering of critical medical aid to our wounded soldiers, both on and off the battlefield, reflect the highest caliber of valor, dedication, and distinguished service...”
“He is still sharp as a razor, with a grip like iron!” said Joe Girten with the Elks.
Like most of the Greatest Generation, he is quite humble. His response to the honors? A simple, “Thank you,” and “I don’t cry very often.”
