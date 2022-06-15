Recently the Community Club entered a multi-year contract with Survey and Ballot Systems, one of the club industry leaders in homeowners associations/property owners associations voting systems vendors.
SBS has been providing independent third-party election support and ballot tabulation support for the Community Club elections since 2017.
The Election Committee recommended entering a multi-year agreement with fixed pricing when faced with projected future annual price increases.
The anticipated annual expenses associated with the Community Club election process is projected to cost about $18,000. The actual cost will depend on the overall number of ballots generated, which will increase as the population of Fairfield Glade grows, and will depend on the number of paper ballots processed at $3.82 per ballot verses the number of electronic ballots processed at $1.07 per ballot, a difference of $2.75 per ballot.
We anticipate distributing about 9,260 ballots for the 2022 Community Club election; 2,546 (27.5%) are expected to be paper ballots, and 6,714 (72.5%) are expected to be electronic ballots.
Obviously, the greater number of electronic ballots processed, rather than paper ballots processed, will reduce the overall cost of the Community Club election process.
SBS has indicated that an increasing number of its clients are moving toward all-electronic balloting, which is consistent with industry trends.
Migrating to all-electronic balloting could save the Community Club nearly $7,000 per election cycle.
In an effort to make electronic balloting easier and more convenient for our members, the Election Committee recommended, and the board approved SBS to add a “Vote Now” feature to the 2022 election ballot.
This new “Vote Now” feature will allow members to simply enter their user identification to display their election ballot and then vote without the need to copy and paste a website address.
If you have currently not provided the Community Club with an email address and you would prefer to receive an electronic ballot, please contact Member Records at 931-484-3780, and they will add your email address to your member file.
Your member file will need to be updated by July 7 to receive an electronic ballot.
The Election Committee strongly encourages every Community Club member to take the time to review the positions of each candidate seeking election to the board of directors, and then to make an informed decision as to which candidate deserves your support, and more importantly, your
vote.
