Biographies of the seven Fairfield Glade Board of Director candidates may be found on the community club’s website, www.fairfieldglade.cc.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Candidates Forum will be held/recorded electronically this year and will be available to view by Aug. 3 on the FGCC web site. Questions will be proposed to the candidates by the Election Committee based on community current events and suggestions received from FGCC members either via emails to fgccelection@fairfieldglade.cc or dropped off at the Administration Office at 7827 Peavine Rd. by July 17.
Election ballots for members in good standing as of July 17 will be emailed or mailed, based on your preference, the week of Aug. 10. “In good standing” is defined as not being delinquent with respect to payment of assessments, fees and fines.
Voters must use either the web link provided in the email sent from our voting service or the provided manual ballot and preaddressed envelope to cast their votes and return their ballot to the independent tabulating agency no later than Sept. 4.
Membership: Please ensure that member records has your correct email address. If you need to change it, please email your correct information to memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc
The results of the election for the two property owner directors at-large positions will be announced at the annual membership meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 18 in the Community and Conference Center.
