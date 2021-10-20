EdenRidge, a missionary retreat center in Cumberland County, will open its World Missions Park at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
This beautiful addition to the EdenRidge campus, featuring three waterfalls, is a tribute to missionaries and Christian workers who serve around the world.
No RSVPs are required.
EdenRidge and World Missions Park are at 4866 Hebbertsburg Rd., Crab Orchard. The gate will be open. At the intersection inside EdenRidge, take a right and drive up the hill to the Welcome Center and World Missions Park.
EdenRidge is a missionary retreat center that began construction of its facilities in 2010.
In addition to the newly constructed Welcome Center, EdenRidge has built and operates six guest cabins ranging in size from 320-1,500 square feet.
More than 1,500 missionary guests come from around the world each year.
Visit www.EdenRidge.org for more information.
