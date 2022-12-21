The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club’s first meeting of the New Year will be Jan. 4 at The Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Doors open at 10 a.m., with the business meeting beginning at 11.
Oliver Dossman, founder and president of EdenRidge, will be the guest speaker.
EdenRidge is a missionary-focused retreat and vacation destination on the Plateau.
Dossman will share the story of how the facility was founded, and how Cumberland County was chosen as its permanent home.
Currently, EdenRidge hosts more than 1,000 missionary guests annually and has plans to expand facilities to increase capacity to 10,000.
The service project for January will be 5C-Christian Counseling Center of Cumberland County.
The nonprofit interdenominational agency provides much-needed services to heal hearts and minds with income-based services to Cumberland County children, teens, adults, couples and families. Visit www.c5counselingcenter.org or Facebook for more information. Only cash donations accepted.
The meal for the meeting is braised salmon with dill and caper sauce, mushroom risotto, baked tomato, roll and pecan tart. The vegetarian option includes all but the salmon and sauce.
Online reservations for the luncheon can be made on a first-come, first-serve basis from 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26-noon Wednesday, Dec. 28, at ffgladiesclub.com. Those without internet may make reservations by phone from 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 26 by calling 931-200-9749.
Cancellations must be made by 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, to avoid financial responsibility for the meal.
Payment of cash or check (made out to FGLC) is $18 on the day of the meeting. No credit cards accepted.
Check out upcoming travel opportunities at the Travel Committee’s information table to learn more or make reservations.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes.
The club’s mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members.
The club is open to all women living or owning property in Fairfield Glade. For more information, visit ffgladiesclub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.