Medic is teaming up with Eddie Check again this year to offer free PSA testing to men older than 40 on Sept. 7-8.
All donors will receive a special-edition T-shirt and coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Papa John’s, Smoothie King, Petro’s and Dunkin.
Appointments are always encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made by calling 865-524-3074 or visiting medicblood.org.
The Crossville Medic Donor Center is at 96 Hayes St. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Medic is the primary blood product provider for 26 hospitals in 23 counties, including Cumberland Medical Center, Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.
As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
Demand remains high while donations have been low this summer.
Medic is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through Medic truly help community members in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
