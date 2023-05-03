The owners of the recently opened private membership restaurant Plate & Bowl at Village Green Mall say they will continue running their business as a Christian-based “social club” even though the state has ordered them to close it for operating without a permit.
Bethany said they won’t comply. The Luchettas contend they have a constitutional right to run their restaurant without government interference.
“We’re standing our ground as far as remaining private,” Bethany said in an April 26 telephone interview with the Sun.
The Luchettas opened their “private membership eatery” so they could avoid what Bethany called “government overreach” such as forced closings that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It kind of gives you extra security as far as keeping your doors open in the event of another shutdown,” Bethany said in another telephone interview. “We went this direction, and a lot of other places are doing it.”
But not around here, where a private membership restaurant is an unfamiliar concept to many. Restaurants that require membership typically are in major cities and entail a membership fee. Plate & Bowl has no membership fee.
A spokeswoman for the National Restaurant Association said it had no information on whether such restaurants are a growing trend.
Plate & Bowl signed up 175 members in the first seven days after the restaurant opened April 13 at the location of the former Community Table restaurant, Bethany said. Although the owners wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page that their operation “won’t be for everyone,” Bethany was upbeat about that response from the community.
“Minus the negative pushback and the crazy stories people are making up about us, we still have had a good amount of people showing up and understanding what we’re doing and (are) supportive of what we’re doing,” she said. “And that has been an encouragement.”
The future of the restaurant, however, is uncertain, not only because it is a start-up but also because it ran afoul of state regulations. The Tennessee Department of Health issued a “letter of closure” to the owners requiring them to “cease operations,” Bill Christian, associate director of the department’s Office of Communication & Media Relations, wrote in an email in response to a Sun inquiry.
“Plate and Bowl has failed to apply for a legally-required permit and has refused inspection requests from the Tennessee Department of Health,” he wrote.
Bethany disputed the department’s claim that the restaurant was not inspected. She said the restaurant was inspected during the first of three visits from Cumberland County Health Department employees. There was no Plate & Bowl inspection report on the state’s website where all such reports are posted for public viewing.
In other visits, county employees served the owners documents to try to get them to convert the restaurant to operate under government jurisdiction, Bethany said. The Buchettas declined.
During at least one visit, Fairfield Glade police were on standby in the event there were hostilities. As it turned out, Chief of Police Kate Self told the Sun, there was no disturbance.
After receiving the state’s notice that they must close the restaurant, the owners replied by letter that they would not seek a permit, Bethany said. She added that they sent copies to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and Fairfield Glade Police Department to keep them informed of developments following an arson threat.
Bethany said the arson threat came from someone with a Crossville telephone number. Self said she turned the arson complaint over to the county sheriff, who has an arson investigator. The Sun could not determine through the sheriff’s department by press time whether it was investigating.
Plate & Bowl had a controversial start in the community because of a membership agreement that explains the restaurant’s principles, objectives and legal positions. It originally contained a clause that members would be liable to pay “compensation” of $1 million plus $100 a minute should they be in the restaurant representing any entity that enforces government regulations. The owners would have considered that a “trespass.”
That stipulation was a “tongue in cheek” clause, Bethany said. She acknowledged that the language was not included in a subsequent revision of the agreement because of considerable “pushback” in the community.
That part of the agreement has been softened to specify that the owners can exercise their constitutional right to seek “remedy” against anyone trying to force the restaurant to go public. She said the clause is intended to be a notice to the government.
Bethany said some people had interpreted the original agreement to the point where it was “blown out of proportion in so many ways,” such as believing they could be sued if they gave the restaurant a bad review. She said the agreement has no such restriction and that members have the right “to say whatever they want” about the restaurant.
The Luchettas wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page and social media site Nextdoor on April 17 that online “slamming and shaming have fueled a fire of fear” about the operation and that they were slandered, “lied about, and bullied for opening an eatery with a structure unknown to this area.”
Adding to the controversy was that the original membership document identified the restaurant as an auxiliary of a group the owners called “Alchemy Christian Ministries.” Bethany said she and her husband have been in ministry their entire lives and that he liked the word “alchemy” because of his work as a cook.
Bethany said they later learned that the word was connected to a “sorcery, witchcraft, cult thing in California that people pinned us to,” so they removed the reference from the membership agreement.
“It was naive on our part to not understand that that name was associated with something else,” she said. “We were completely innocent in it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.