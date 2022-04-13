Easter week will bring lots of fun activities for our residents and guests.
The fun begins on Wednesday, April 13 with the Cupcake Wars and bake sale from 10 am-noon. We’ll have lots of delicious treats available for sale, and the proceeds go to community charities.
On Friday, plan to join us for Easter cookie decorating in the lobby of The Center from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $3 per cookie or two for $5.
On Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m.-noon, there will be a special kids magic show, face painting and treat bag giveaway. The Easter Bunny will also be in The Center, so bring a camera and take some photos with the Bunny.
On Easter Sunday, April 17, Easter brunch will be in The Center from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The brunch will be presented by Stonehenge Grille.
This will be an exciting week for everyone, but especially for the grandparents who have grandkids visiting Fairfield Glade for the Easter holidays.
Now the fun begins!
Call 931-484-3673 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.