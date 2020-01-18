The Hospice of Cumberland County Board of Directors is pleased to announce the promotion of Ginny Dyer to Director, effective Jan. 9.
Dyer graduated from Lorain County Community College in Ohio in 1985, with a degree in business. She worked in the banking industry for 14 years before deciding to become a nurse. She received her LPN license in 2005 from Lorain County Community College, and worked in long term care until moving to Tennessee.
Dyer started with Hospice of Cumberland County in November 2006, and has worked as a field nurse, in patient accounts as billing manager, and as operations manager. She is certified through the Relias system as a hospice/palliative care nurse.
"Hospice care has been a passion of mine since nursing school and I feel blessed every day that I am able to be a part of Hospice of Cumberland County,” Dyer said. “I look forward to serving the organization, community, our patients and families in my new position.”
Dyer is married, has three daughters, and seven grandchildren with one on the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.