The Dulcimores of Fairfield Glade will be presenting a free musical interlude on Saturday, March 12, at The Center from 10-11 a.m.
Get in the mood for St. Patrick’s Day by listening to traditional ballads, dances, laments and songs of the British Isles. Stop in to listen, sing a-long, and enjoy the music of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and England that was brought to Appalachian America by settlers in the 1800s.
The dulcimer is the only instrument invented in America. It was created here in Appalachia by immigrants from Scotland and Ireland. The three or four-stringed mountain dulcimer is held on your lap and strummed while the strings are pressed against different frets to change the notes. It has similarities to a guitar, banjo, mandolin, small Celtic harp, and lute. However, when it was created, although it took concepts from other string instruments, it was different than all of these instruments.
The Dulcimores group welcomes people who play other instruments such as guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, harmonica, washtub bass, hammered dulcimer and others. These instruments blend well with the mountain dulcimer. The group meets regularly on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. at the Art Guild (Plateau Creative Art Center) on Lakeview Dr. Bring instruments and join in for an uplifting, refreshing, renewing and fun musical interlude any Saturday.
