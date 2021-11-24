The Dulcimores of Fairfield Glade will be presenting a free musical interlude from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at The Center at Fairfield Glade.
Get in the mood for Christmas by listening to traditional carols and songs. Stop in to listen, sing a long and play percussion as they play favorite Christmas carols and songs.
The dulcimer is the only instrument invented in America. It was created
in Appalachia by immi-
grants from Scotland and Ireland.
The three- or four-stringed mountain dulcimer is held on the player’s lap and strummed while the strings are pressed against different frets to change the notes.
It has similarities to a guitar, banjo, mandolin, small Celtic harp, and lute.
However, when it was created, although it took concepts from other string instruments, it was different than all of these instruments. But it is easier to learn and play.
The Dulcimores group welcomes people who play other instruments such as guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, harmonica, washtub bass, hammered dulcimer and others. These instruments blend well with the mountain dulcimer.
The group meets regularly at 10 a.m. Saturday at Plateau Creative Arts Center on Lakeview Dr.
Bring an instrument and join in for an uplifting, refreshing, renewing and fun musical interlude.
