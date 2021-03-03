The Dulcimores of Fairfield Glade will present a free musical interlude from 10-11 a.m. March 13 at the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr. Get in the mood for St. Patrick’s Day by listening to favorite tunes from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.
The dulcimer is the only instrument invented in America. It was created in Appalachia by immigrants from Scotland and Ireland.
The three- or four-stringed mountain dulcimer is held on the player’s lap and strummed while the strings are pressed against different frets to change the notes. It has similarities to a guitar, banjo, mandolin, small Celtic harp and lute. Although it took concepts from other string instruments, it is different from all of them — including easier to learn and play.
The Dulcimores group welcomes people who play other instruments such as guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, harmonica, washtub bass, hammered dulcimer and others that blend well with the mountain dulcimer. The group regularly meets at 10 a.m. Saturdays in Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.