The Dulcimores of Fairfield Glade and the Plateau Pluckers Ukulele Band will present a free musical interlude from 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at The Center.
Get in the mood for Christmas by listening to traditional carols and songs.
Stop in to listen, sing along and play percussion as they play favorite Christmas carols and songs.
The dulcimer is the only instrument invented in America. It was created in Appalachia by immigrants from Scotland and Ireland.
The three- or four-stringed mountain dulcimer is held on the player’s lap and strummed while the strings are pressed against different frets to change the notes.
It has similarities to a guitar, banjo, mandolin, small Celtic harp and lute. However, when it was created, although it took concepts from other string instruments, it was different than all of these instruments.
The ukulele is no longer just for Hawaiian music. This new band mixes the traditional concert ukulele with baritone ukuleles, guitar, harmonica, mandolin and violin to create a mix of sounds that take the ukulele to a new level.
The Dulcimores and Plateau Pluckers groups welcome people who play other instruments such as guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, harmonica, washtub bass, hammered dulcimer, and others.
The Dulcimores meet regularly at 10 a.m. Saturdays at Plateau Creative Art Center on Lakeview Dr.
The Plateau Pluckers meet at noon Saturdays in Room C of the Fairfield Glade library.
Members of the public are welcome to bring an instrument and join the groups for an uplifting, refreshing, renewing, and fun musical interlude.
