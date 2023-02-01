We finished 2022 with a very strong financial performance, allowing the Community Club to add additional funds to our reserve balances for future projects and rainy days.
As we look forward to 2023, we are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to maintain our current financial performance trends.
We are, however, very aware that the uncertainties associated with unpredictable interruptions in the global supply chain will more than likely result in negative impacts on both the availability of certain goods and services, as well as increasing the cost of the goods and services that are available.
We expect that the current conditions in the labor market will persist well into 2023, resulting in a need to increase our focus and expenses associated with recruiting and retaining high quality members for our Community Club team.
We will remain vigilant in monitoring our financial performance as the year unfolds and will take the necessary actions to ensure we minimize any negative impacts.
Flu shot reminder
We want to remind everyone that we are facing the annual flu season, which is anticipated to be more serious than in previous years.
Please take the time to consider getting this year’s flu vaccination to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your friends.
Strategic planning update
We continue to work with Private Club Associates on their comprehensive strategic planning engagement to deliver a Strategic plan document designed to grow, change, and evolve with time.
The plan will be consistent with the Community Club’s mission and vision statements, core values, and the social fabric of Fairfield Glade.
Included in the process will be an analysis of emerging trends among communities like ours and an examination of our facility use data along with forecasting of future needs.
Initial interviews with community leaders and key stakeholders have been conducted, and additional interviews with other key stakeholders will be scheduled.
You may be asked to participate in discussion groups. And you can expect to be surveyed regarding your use of our various amenities.
A regular membership communications plan is also a component of this planning process.
We have interviewed and selected members for the new Strategic Planning Committee. This committee will play an important role throughout the process to develop the strategic plan document.
Once the strategic plan document is completed, presented to our membership, and approved by the board, the committee will be charged with annually recommending updates based on new trends, new data, and new needs and conditions as they are identified.
The committee will develop and update a work plan to be reviewed annually by the board.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the strategic planning initiative can reach out to the strategic planning team at strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc. Information concerning the strategic planning team will also be available on the Community Club website.
Declarant agreement comments
The Community Club board of directors would like to share the following comments regarding a proposed memorandum of understanding we have reached with the declarant, Tom Anderson.
The board believes its strategy of good faith negotiations with Anderson has resulted in a proposed agreement that will benefit both parties.
As we discussed the Druid Hills driving range and golf maintenance building parcel owned by Anderson, he offered to build and finance a new Fire Department building in another location as part of a commercial lease-to-own arrangement with the Community Club, provided the Community Club would consider exchanging the Fire Department parcel for the Druid Hills driving range and golf maintenance building parcel.
The appraised value of the two parcels is $185,000 for the Druid Hills driving range and golf maintenance building parcel and $45,000 for the Peavine Rd. fire station parcel.
Over the past two years, the board has been in ongoing conversations with the Fairfield Glade Fire Department regarding renovations to Fire Station 1 on Peavine Rd.
Our conversations have evolved over time from renovations to the interior for the Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services accommodations to just an effort to renovate the EMS quarters.
As our conversations evolved, the cost of the project increased from an original estimate of $50,000 to $100,000, and currently, with a limited scope, the project is estimated to cost $150,000.
We believe that when we receive actual construction bids, the construction costs will exceed the $150,000 estimate. We also know that the $150,000 investment in Fire Station 1 is the beginning of what will be required to fully renovate the 47-year-old building to meet the current and future needs of the Fire Department and EMS personnel.
Declarant Anderson owns the parcel of land under the two bays on the left of the Fire Department building, as well as the land behind the building. Currently, he is considering possible future development on parcels in that area consisting of a multi-family residential complex that would also generate new Community Club annual assessment revenue.
Rather than investing in a partial renovation and facing the decision of additional costly renovations or construction of a new building in the future, we will move forward with the construction of a new Fire Department building in 2023 with an estimated completion date in early 2025.
Presently, our preliminary estimates of the cost to construct a new building are approximately $2 million. We have the capital funds to take on this project; however, we would prefer to spread the cost of the project over several years.
The Community Club board of directors and the Major Capital Projects Committee will work with the Fairfield Glade Fire Department and Cumberland County EMS to determine the specifications and requirements for the new Fire Department building.
We will consider Anderson’s offer to finance the new Fire Department building and will explore the alternative of a short-term loan with our financial institution. We believe that either financing option will be covered by the contributions we have been making to our Debt Service Reserve account.
Anderson has also agreed to an option to construct a Welcome Center building as part of his plan for the Fire Department building parcel once the Fire Department has relocated and the existing building has been demolished. The Community Club would have the option to enter a commercial lease with Anderson and be the anchor tenant in the new Welcome Center building.
As we previously announced, Anderson’s FGH Land Tennessee LLC will also begin a more focused effort to market and sell selected community Clubowned lots in the community to develop new homes on Community Club lots generating additional assessment revenue.
The board of directors believes that the memorandum of understanding with Anderson is advantageous to both organizations:
• Anderson will gain a valuable parcel of property on Peavine Rd. in the core of Fairfield Glade that will complement and support his commercial real estate holdings around The Grove.
• The Community Club will gain the Druid Hills driving range and golf maintenance parcel, removing any hurdle to the redevelopment of the Druid Hills Clubhouse and Golf Complex.
• The Community Club will benefit from replacing the 47-year-old Fire Department building to meet the current and future needs of the Fire Department and EMS personnel.
• The Community Club will have the option to avoid a capital investment in a new Welcome Center building by entering a commercial lease agreement to be the anchor tenant in a newly constructed building in a prime location on Peavine Road.
• The Community Club will benefit from additional annual assessment revenue from the additional residential development.
The Community Club Board of Directors believes that this memorandum of understanding is in the longterm best interest of the Community Club.
Action on the proposed agreement will be considered at the Thursday, Feb. 23, board meeting.
Any comments regarding the proposed agreement should be received by Monday, Feb. 13, for consideration by the board. A link to the Memorandum of Understanding document will be provided for member review and comment.
Project updates
Here are the latest updates on our Major Capital Projects:
Robin Hood Park expansion. The next phase of the Robin Hood Park expansion project for a pavilion with restrooms, bocce ball courts, and hard surface paths will begin with the bocce ball courts in 2023 and the remainder of the project to follow through 2024.
St. George Marina building. The renovation of the St. George Marina building is scheduled for the fall of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.
Druid Hills project. The Druid Hills Project Team continues to work on the planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community.
We have received the responses to our request for proposal for a golf architect.
The scope of that request is to hire a golf architect who will take the requirements developed by the golf committee and approved by the steering committee and the board, design the layout for the driving range and the practice putting green, produce construction plans for those two areas; develop a request for proposal to hire a company to modify the existing driving range and construct the larger putting green; and provide over-site during the construction phase.
The steering committee will be making a recommendation regarding the awarding of a contract to the successful responder for consideration by the board at the Jan. 26 meeting.
The food & beverage subcommittee conducted additional focus group meetings in January to look deeper into Food & Beverage requirements and options at Druid Hills.
They have engaged Private Club Associates to help the subcommittee with survey construction, survey distribution, and the analysis of the survey results.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can reach out to the Druid Hills Planning Team by email to druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc. Information concerning the Druid Hills Advance Planning Team is also available on the Community Club website.
At the Jan. 26 meeting, the board approved the document request fee changes as posted since the December board meeting, as well as a motion to move $325,000 from operating cash to operating cash reserve.
The board also approved the following purchase requisitions:
• IT equipment, $50,000
• Facilities work vehicle, $58,000
• Dorchester pool deck repair and epoxy coating, $48,500
• Replace Druid Hills pool steps and acid wash pool, $30,000
• Police Department 2023 vehicle fleet purchase, $250,000
• Druid Hills planning & golf construction/golf course architect, $25,000
That is our January update from Across The Board.
