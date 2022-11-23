The Druid Hills Steering Committee has scheduled its next town hall meeting to report on progress on the future Druid Hills Clubhouse Project.
The meeting will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at The Center at Fairfield Glade, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Residents attending the town hall meeting will hear a recap of the land use consultants report, the results of the soil boring consultant’s report, and receive a review on the scope of the golf architect’s request for proposal.
Status updates on the Golf and Food & Beverage committees’ progress will also be provided.
There will be time to ask questions of the Steering Committee after the presentations.
The meeting will be live-streamed. Community residents can attend the live-stream presentation at tinyurl.com/DruidHillsMeet.
Residents unable to attend the town hall session who want to give their input, make a comment, or ask a question are asked to email their comment(s) or question(s) to druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc.
