Though Fairfield Glade Community Club has already paid money out for the Druid Hills Clubhouse land use plan, the project is still up in the air as negotiations with developer Tom Anderson continue regarding the driving range property he owns of the golf course.
Greg Jones, chairman of the Druid Hills Project steering committee, reported on the gave an update at the FGCC Annual Meeting on Sept. 10.
Jones said, “What the land-use project was about…it’s not to show buildings, it’s not going to show you a whole lot of detail, it’s to [answer]: what’s the best way to use the land that’s making up Druid Hills country club area right now?”
The Druid Hills steering committee members are Greg Jones, Steve Belew, Bruce Cox, Jeff Houston, Mike Johnson, Rag Jones, Dave Miser, and FGCC General Manager Bob Weber. According to Jones, since presenting the Druid Hills Project last year, the steering committee has held several town hall meetings and are working with two sub-committees; the existing board-appointed golf committee, and a newly formed sub-committee for food and beverage.
“What you’re going to see is how we would lay out the use of that land for the kinds of things that we’re still talking about,” he added.
The McMahan Group was chosen to consult, and Bill McMahan presented the Druid Hills New Clubhouse Site Master Plan with his recommendations for the land use for the project.
“We should have a much better design, same number of parking area, better practice facility, a nice building and cart parking underneath,” McMahon said. “That was kind of our strategy.
“It will be a much better, more efficient use of the site.”
Among the recommendations in the proposed plan are:
• Clubhouse renovation, raising it to be level with the existing practice green and driving range and provide cart space beneath
• Ample parking
• New parking area replacing the outdoor tennis court
• Old parking area replaced with a short-game practice area
• Service yard
• Golf performance center on the driving range
“So, it’s a nice little compact plan,” McMahon continued. “That’s our game plan.”
Jones reported the next steps for the Druid Hills project included updates in FGCC’s Magnified articles, soil samples, forming focus groups, meetings with golf leaders, and holding town hall meetings, before selecting a golf course architect and architectural engineer.
During comments from the floor, FG resident Ken Snyder noted that the surveys revealed there were more golfers than tennis players in FG, but asked if the tennis players were taken into consideration when the Druid project plan was drawn up indicating that the only outdoor hard tennis court with lights would be made into a parking lot.
Jones answered that what the key thing they had to consider for Druid Hills was parking, especially when the new land use plan reverted existing parking areas toward other uses.
“That drove us to the decision that we really had no other alternative, than to take those tennis courts and turn them into parking. If we don’t have the parking, we’re not going to be able to hold tournaments there because there’s no other area around Druid Hills that’s easily accessible to park at or walk to.”
He added, “In terms of the outside courts… that’s why we built the Racquet Center. The Racquet Center is where the racquet sports are to be played.”
Jones went on to explain that the Racquet Center housed tennis courts and pickle ball courts, and The Center also had indoor pickle ball courts as well.
Snyder responded that there were no hard courts at the Racquet Center, and noted that the courts at the Racquet Center weren’t “free.”
Snyder continued, “Am I understanding you correctly to say that the intention, in part, is to drive people to pay for tennis and not have the free amenity anymore?”
“I understand why you make that conclusion but the idea is that we built the Racquet Center for racquet sports,” Jones said. “There are no free golf courses, either.”
Another audience member echoed Snyder’s concern about the outdoor hard court for tennis players and urged the strategic planning committee to consider an alternative location for them, adding value to the community.
Eleven-year resident, Karen Gammon, said, “We do not own the driving range. So, what happens with this whole plan, if that is not purchased prior to doing all of these renovations? What happens to the golf course, with no driving range?”
Jones said that there was only a portion of the driving range that FGCC did not own and assured, “We will not turn dirt until we know we have the use of that land.”
David Bain commented that the club was spending “a hell of a lot of money” on consultant and administrative fees on the Druid Hills project, considering it is not a sure thing and they are still in negotiations with Anderson regarding the driving range property.
Jones responded that the club so far had spent “somewhere in the $50,000 range.”
FGCC Board President Ken Flierl chimed in with his confidence in the conversations and negotiations they have had with Anderson over the last year, and said he was “fairly comfortable” with the progress and assuredness that they would come to an agreement soon.
“We are very close to where we want to be with that,” he added.
Resident Tom Raklyeft encouraged FGCC attorney Kenneth Chadwell to speak to why the land wasn’t conveyed to FGCC in 1997.
Flierl said, “We are dealing with the issue. We are not dealing with why it happened.”
FGCC sent out an eblast announcements of the need for volunteers for the focus groups as representatives of the community’s wants and needs to make recommendations to the Druid Hills golf and food and beverage sub-committees for consideration in the project. The steering committee has asked for 10-12 volunteers for each of the three focus groups A, B and C. Volunteers will be added on a “first to respond” bases and classified into groups based on the years they have lived in FG.
Group A will be volunteers with 5 or less years of residency in FG, Group B will be volunteers of 5-10 years and Group C will be 10 or more years. Group A is set to meet Oct. 15 10 a.m. to noon, Group B meets Oct. 10, from 5-7 p.m. and Group C will meet Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to noon.
Those interested in volunteering in the focus groups can email their name, phone, email address, and years of residency to druidhillsfocus@gmail.com. The deadline for applying is by close of business on Friday, Oct. 7.
For comments and questions about the Druid Hills project, contact the steering committee at druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc
