Expenses totalling $775,000 to redesign the driving range and build an 18-hole family-friendly putting course at Druid Hills have been approved, signaling that the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors is ready to pay for the first phase of construction of a new golf complex there.
All that needs to happen now is for the community club to take ownership of the portion of land involved.
The board at its June 22 monthly meeting at The Center approved a purchase requisition for that amount. Construction would begin after the board and Tom Anderson, developer of Fairfield Glade, sign an agreement for the transfer of property he owns at Druid Hills, specifically land of the current driving range and golf maintenance building.
The board and Anderson have been negotiating a deal for ownership of his property to be swapped with community club-owned land elsewhere that Anderson wants.
“Our promise still holds. We’re not going to turn any dirt until we have that land transfer document signed,” said board member Greg Jones, who heads the steering committee for planning of the Druid Hills project.
Anderson’s property at Druid Hills is at issue because some residents have expressed alarm that the community club many years ago built the current driving range and maintenance building on land it doesn’t own. The steering committee and board have emphasized since the start of planning for the new complex that work on the portion of land that Anderson owns would not begin until the community club owns it.
In addition to the land swap deal, the board had been waiting on a site survey of the property. Jones said that has now been completed, leaving the land deal the only remaining hurdle to clear for construction to begin.
The job of general contractor for the driving range and putting course will go to golf course development and renovation company One Golf Inc. of Ocala, Florida. Jones said the steering committee sought bids from seven companies but that only two responded.
In addition to a redesigned driving range, the work will include construction of a new feature at Druid Hills, the 32,000-square-feet putting course. With a drop of 10 feet from front to back, it will be intended for friendly competition and entertainment by a variety of people and groups, such as families with children and timeshare visitors.
There will continue to be a separate practice putting green for golfers.
A new golf complex, which will include a clubhouse and golf performance center, will replace the current complex. The existing clubhouse as well as the attached Legends banquet room and Fireside Lounge – both closed since 2021 – are 40 years old and considered too costly to maintain and remodel to meet long-term needs.
According to the steering committee’s timeline for the project, construction of the first of two phases is expected to start this year and be completed next year. No time frame for completion of the entire complex has been set.
In other action, the board:
– Approved a purchase requisition in the amount of $58,453 for a new sewer lines camera, replacing one that Bruce Evans, director of sewer systems, said is inadequate and beyond its useful life. He said the new camera was available at a discounted price. The board had budgeted $75,000 for it.The camera will be used to detect leaks in sewer lines, targeting where repairs are needed.
Board member Bruce Cox, treasurer, thanked Evans for finding a camera at a price well below the budgeted amount.
– Approved a revised policy for disposal of household trash and yard waste.
One part of the policy regarding disposal of glass is new. The preferred method is for residents to take glass to the convenience center along Bean Pot Campground Rd. off Peavine Rd. Those who put glass out with their normal trash collection must put any broken glass in a sealed cardboard box, label it “broken glass” and place it next to their bag or bin of regular trash.
Other changes conform to existing practices not included in the previous policy. Property owners can set out one bag of leaves, grass clippings, small sticks and small plants along with their regular trash on their weekly trash collection day. The bag cannot exceed 40 pounds.
Larger yard waste can be taken to the new compost site at 8812 Chestnut Hill Rd. free of charge or to Crossville sites that charge for disposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.